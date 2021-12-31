Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nature Watch: Whale of a time reflecting on past year

By Keith Broomfield
December 31 2021, 10.00am
Pilot whale
Pilot whale

With a New Year dawning, I have been reflecting upon the one just past, and some of my wildlife highlights over the period.

It was certainly a busy year, where I spent much time researching my latest book, A Scottish Wildlife Odyssey, which is a travel journey from the south to the north of Scotland in search of the country’s wild secrets, and which will be published this February.

This enabled me to visit some wonderfully wild places, including the wild open merse that borders the Solway Firth and its flocks of barnacle geese.

I still recall with clarity that dawn-frosted morning, with the hordes of geese swirling in the sky above me.

Their wild echoes were mesmerising, and in the embrace of the merse, it felt as if I had merged into the very fabric of the landscape.

The book also took me to the high tops of the Cairngorms and the seabird cliffs of Aberdeenshire, along with travels to some of Scotland’s inspiring islands, including the Western Isles and Shetland.

For me, the most memorable wildlife experiences over the year involved getting close to whales and dolphins on several occasions, creatures I have never previously been well acquainted with.

It all started with glimpsing bottlenose dolphins off Aberdeen harbour in May, followed by minke whales and common dolphins in the Minch between Ullapool and Harris the month after.

Orcas

Later in the year, I was thrilled to spot orcas from a fishing boat off Shetland.

Only a few weeks ago, a Silver Wedding anniversary trip to the Canary Islands delivered close views of short-finned pilot whales.

Orca

On each encounter, my mind was blown away by these incredible animals.

Whales and dolphins lead such contrary lives compared to our more familiar land mammals and have unique body design features that border on the unimaginable.

The pilot whales we observed, for example, were most interesting creatures, living in small pods of related individuals.

They relaxed on the surface by our whale watching boat, their glistening backs rolling in easy fashion in the water.

These animals were resting, after spending the previous night diving down to depths of almost 1,000 metres in search of squid.

Minke Whale

Mind-boggling

The physical and physiological characteristics that enables a mammal to dive in this way is mind boggling, both in terms of breath-holding ability and in how they bring their echolocation system into play to detect shoals of squid in the deep, dark waters of the Atlantic.

Yet, despite the special adaptations, I could sense that these creatures had an affinity with humanity, and they seemed to enjoy gambolling near our boat, which they were clearly doing so out of choice.

So different from us, yet so close, with their clever brains aroused with curiosity at our craft and its occupants bobbing on the sea swell.

Pilot whale

It also underlined in compelling fashion how nature and humanity are entwined as one, living together on this fragile planet and dependent upon a healthy environment for our survival. I wish you all a productive wildlife watching year ahead.

