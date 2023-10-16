Work starts at ‘flagship’ Dundee luxury homes development

Work has started on creating luxury homes with the high energy performance ratings on the outskirts of Dundee.

Five homes are being built at Ledyatt Farm, a quarter of a mile west from Piperdam Golf course.

The development by Dundee firm R&A Contracts has an expected completion date for the first phase of summer 2024.

Prices for the homes range between £680,000 and £750,000.

What do luxury homes by Dundee contain?

Each house has been designed to ensure living spaces are oriented either south or southwest facing to maximise solar gains and enhance the quality of the internal environment.

Large, bi-folding doors have been incorporated to provide access to courtyards to connect with the landscape and blur the distinction between indoors and outdoors.

This connection with the surrounding landscape is further enhanced with strategically placed windows, which show stunning views of farmland to the Sidlaw hills.

Each house in the hamlet of Lundie is named after the corresponding hill viewpoint in the Sidlaw range.

The homes will be built to the highest specification and will have an A rating for energy performance.

They will have underfloor heating, triple glazed windows and solar panels with battery storage.

The primary heating system is an air source system. This is backed up by solid fuel stoves.

Additional features are German-fitted kitchens and appliances, double garages and electric car charging.

All the homes have four or five bedrooms.

‘Flagship’ project for Tayside

The properties are being marketed for sale by Colin Emslie, new homes manager at Thorntons.

He said: “This development is one of the most ambitious projects we have seen in this area in some time. The specifications are of the highest standard.

“These are in every sense of the word flagship properties.

“The size and design of each is perfect for young families who want energy efficient, spacious homes, with generous gardens and surrounded by the natural landscape.

“They have all the modern commodities you could want from a 21st century home.

“The beautiful German inspired interior design with incredible views from the living room make this a real statement development which has already attracted attention of people looking for their perfect home.”