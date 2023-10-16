Work starts at ‘flagship’ Dundee luxury homes development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Work starts at ‘flagship’ Dundee luxury homes development

The homes have underfloor heating, triple glazed windows and German kitchens.

By Rob McLaren
An artist's impression of one of the homes which has a variety of energy efficiency features. Image: Thorntons
An artist's impression of one of the homes which has a variety of energy efficiency features. Image: Thorntons

Work has started on creating luxury homes with the high energy performance ratings on the outskirts of Dundee.

Five homes are being built at Ledyatt Farm, a quarter of a mile west from Piperdam Golf course.

The development by Dundee firm R&A Contracts has an expected completion date for the first phase of summer 2024.

Prices for the homes range between £680,000 and £750,000.

What do luxury homes by Dundee contain?

Each house has been designed to ensure living spaces are oriented either south or southwest facing to maximise solar gains and enhance the quality of the internal environment.

Large, bi-folding doors have been incorporated to provide access to courtyards to connect with the landscape and blur the distinction between indoors and outdoors.

This connection with the surrounding landscape is further enhanced with strategically placed windows, which show stunning views of farmland to the Sidlaw hills.

Each house in the hamlet of Lundie is named after the corresponding hill viewpoint in the Sidlaw range.

How the development at Lundie, by Dundee, will look. Image: Thorntons

The homes will be built to the highest specification and will have an A rating for energy performance.

They will have underfloor heating, triple glazed windows and solar panels with battery storage.

The primary heating system is an air source system. This is backed up by solid fuel stoves.

Additional features are German-fitted kitchens and appliances, double garages and electric car charging.

All the homes have four or five bedrooms.

‘Flagship’ project for Tayside

The properties are being marketed for sale by Colin Emslie, new homes manager at Thorntons.

He said: “This development is one of the most ambitious projects we have seen in this area in some time. The specifications are of the highest standard.

“These are in every sense of the word flagship properties.

“The size and design of each is perfect for young families who want energy efficient, spacious homes, with generous gardens and surrounded by the natural landscape.

Inside one of the luxury homes which cost up to £750,000. Image: Thorntons

“They have all the modern commodities you could want from a 21st century home.

“The beautiful German inspired interior design with incredible views from the living room make this a real statement development which has already attracted attention of people looking for their perfect home.”

More from Property

Old Mill House.
Wonderful steading with roundhouse on the banks of the Tay was rescued from ruin
The Bella Centre won the Dundee Civic Trust Award. Image: Dundee Civic Trust.
Winners revealed at Dundee Civic Trust's 50th Anniversary Awards
Kemback Church has gone on sale. Image: Church of Scotland.
Beautiful church in Fife hamlet Kemback on sale for £100k
Rosie Fraser
Rosie Fraser Real Estate: Secrets to a £75million success story
Windmill House in Arbroath has hit the market.
For sale: Stunning Arbroath home with sea views all the way to Berwickshire
Seal Point sits right on the River Tay at Invergowrie. Image: Zoopla.
Beautiful £320k detached house on the banks of the Tay at Invergowrie
Cosy Glen is currently uninhabitable. Image: Zoopla.
Detached 5 bedroom Fife fixer-upper with two driveways on sale for £150k
Corner property 17 Marketgate goes under the hammer on November 2. Image: Auction House Scotland
Four-bed house beside Arbroath harbour up for auction at £95,000
Horsemill House dates from the mid-1700s. Image: Bell Ingram.
Stunning converted steading near Kinross has wonderful roundhouse
Arbroath's first million pound home
Inside Arbroath's first £1 million-plus home

Conversation