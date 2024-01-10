Property Former Perthshire post office with permission for flat and house on sale for £60k This property is ideal for a DIY enthusiast. By Stephen Eighteen January 10 2024, 5.54am Share Former Perthshire post office with permission for flat and house on sale for £60k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4861300/former-alyth-post-office-on-sale-for-60k/ Copy Link 0 comment The former post office on Alyth's Airlie Street is described as an 'enticing residential development opportunity'. Image: Auction House Scotland A former Perthshire post office with planning approvals for two residential properties is for sale at an asking price of £60,000. The former Post Office building in Airlie Street, Alyth is a generous 124 square metres in size. In November 2022, planning approval was granted – despite four objections – for its conversion into one one-bedroom flat and one two-bedroom dwelling house, which includes a garden. Building warrant consent was then given in July 2023. The interior requires a comprehensive upgrade, but it is expected to attract interest when it goes to auction on January 22 with a guide price of £60,000. Former Alyth post office has £60k guide price It is being marketed by Auction House Scotland, whose managing director Mandi Cooper describes the property as an “enticing commercial to residential development opportunity.” She added: “This property appeals to diverse, potential buyers range from developers eyeing residential opportunities to investors seeking a strategic investment. “This property’s versatility could also appeal to those interested in long-term rentals, short-term holiday lets, or resale.” Pictures All images by Auction House Scotland
