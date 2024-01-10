Former Perthshire post office with permission for flat and house on sale for £60k

A former Perthshire post office with planning approvals for two residential properties is for sale at an asking price of £60,000.

The former Post Office building in Airlie Street, Alyth is a generous 124 square metres in size.

In November 2022, planning approval was granted – despite four objections – for its conversion into one one-bedroom flat and one two-bedroom dwelling house, which includes a garden.

Building warrant consent was then given in July 2023.

The interior requires a comprehensive upgrade, but it is expected to attract interest when it goes to auction on January 22 with a guide price of £60,000.

It is being marketed by Auction House Scotland, whose managing director Mandi Cooper describes the property as an “enticing commercial to residential development opportunity.”

She added: “This property appeals to diverse, potential buyers range from developers eyeing residential opportunities to investors seeking a strategic investment.

“This property’s versatility could also appeal to those interested in long-term rentals, short-term holiday lets, or resale.”

