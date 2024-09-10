Property Derelict Gothic mansion in Arbroath has £100k cut from asking price The Elms was initially up for auction last month. By Chloe Burrell September 10 2024, 6:05am September 10 2024, 6:05am Share Derelict Gothic mansion in Arbroath has £100k cut from asking price Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5077947/the-elms-arbroath-100k-cut-asking-price/ Copy Link 0 comment The Elms in Arbroath. Image: Auction House Scotland An empty French Gothic mansion in Arbroath has had £100,000 cut from the asking price. The Elms was initially up for auction last month for a guide price of £350,000 but is back on the market. The property was built around 1869 for the mill-owning Corsar family before being operated as a hotel and was commandeered by the War Office during the Second World War. The A-listed building was last used as a children’s home for the World-Wide Evangelisation Crusade before closing in 1991. Inside the building. Image: Auction House Scotland The Elms was built around 1869. Image: Auction House Scotland The central staircase. Image: Auction House Scotland The property has been subject to extensive roof works. Image: Auction House Scotland The property is set over two storeys. Image: Auction House Scotland It is now on the market once more at a guide price of £250,000. It does not currently have an auction date but is open to offers from potential buyers. The two-storey mansion has been described as a “rare opportunity” for a builder or developer. The house is just off Cairnie Hill. Image: Auction House Scotland Renovations will need to be made to the building. Image: Auction House Scotland A patch of land on the plot. Image: Auction House Scotland It previously had planning permission to convert to six flats and five homes but this has since lapsed. The property was previously auctioned off in 2020 with a starting price of £1. Work has also been carried out on the building in the last three years, including full asbestos removal and structural works.
