Derelict Gothic mansion in Arbroath has £100k cut from asking price

An empty French Gothic mansion in Arbroath has had £100,000 cut from the asking price.

The Elms was initially up for auction last month for a guide price of £350,000 but is back on the market.

The property was built around 1869 for the mill-owning Corsar family before being operated as a hotel and was commandeered by the War Office during the Second World War.

The A-listed building was last used as a children’s home for the World-Wide Evangelisation Crusade before closing in 1991.

It is now on the market once more at a guide price of £250,000.

It does not currently have an auction date but is open to offers from potential buyers.

The two-storey mansion has been described as a “rare opportunity” for a builder or developer.

It previously had planning permission to convert to six flats and five homes but this has since lapsed.

The property was previously auctioned off in 2020 with a starting price of £1.

Work has also been carried out on the building in the last three years, including full asbestos removal and structural works.