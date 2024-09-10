Derelict Gothic mansion in Arbroath has £100k cut from asking price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derelict Gothic mansion in Arbroath has £100k cut from asking price

The Elms was initially up for auction last month.

By Chloe Burrell
The Elms in Arbroath.
The Elms in Arbroath. Image: Auction House Scotland

An empty French Gothic mansion in Arbroath has had £100,000 cut from the asking price.

The Elms was initially up for auction last month for a guide price of £350,000 but is back on the market.

The property was built around 1869 for the mill-owning Corsar family before being operated as a hotel and was commandeered by the War Office during the Second World War.

The A-listed building was last used as a children’s home for the World-Wide Evangelisation Crusade before closing in 1991.

Inside The Elms in Abroath.
Inside the building. Image: Auction House Scotland
Inside The Elms in Arbroath.
The Elms was built around 1869. Image: Auction House Scotland
Inside The Elms in Arbroath.
The central staircase. Image: Auction House Scotland
Inside The Elms in Arbroath.
The property has been subject to extensive roof works. Image: Auction House Scotland
Inside The Elms in Arbroath.
The property is set over two storeys. Image: Auction House Scotland

It is now on the market once more at a guide price of £250,000.

It does not currently have an auction date but is open to offers from potential buyers.

The two-storey mansion has been described as a “rare opportunity” for a builder or developer.

The Elms in Arbroath.
The house is just off Cairnie Hill. Image: Auction House Scotland
The Elms in Arbroath.
Renovations will need to be made to the building. Image: Auction House Scotland
The Elms in Arbroath.
A patch of land on the plot. Image: Auction House Scotland

It previously had planning permission to convert to six flats and five homes but this has since lapsed.

The property was previously auctioned off in 2020 with a starting price of £1.

Work has also been carried out on the building in the last three years, including full asbestos removal and structural works.

Conversation