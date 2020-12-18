Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife singer-songwriter’s reimagining of The Pogues classic Christmas song Fairytale of New York has gone viral.

Cameron Barnes roped in veteran actor Blythe Duff, best known for her role in Taggart, and bagpipe supergroup the Red Hot Chilli Pipers for his version of the hit.

The song is transformed from two lovers arguing to one of a son calling his mother over the festive season.

It has racked up more than 30,000 hits on Youtube in less than three days.

Controversy

Barnes, who is from Methil in Fife, was inspired to reimagine the tune due to controversy over radio stations “censoring” some of the lyrics from Fairytale of New York, which was originally sung by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl.

In the original the singers hurl insults at each other, with MacColl using a term that is now considered a slur against gay men.

The video for the new version sees Cameron call his “mum” Blythe over the Christmas holiday as he has been away performing in New York.

While sitting in a stairwell, he then sings to her over the phone as she decorates her Christmas tree in her Glasgow home.

The video ends with Blythe opening the door to an anonymous visitor, implied to be Cameron.

In a recent interview with Fife Today, Blythe said: “If I had been told that 2020 would end with me ticking off, the biggest wish on my bucket list – to record a single – I would have laughed in disbelief.”

Festive favourite

Cameron met Blythe in 2014 when they were in the National Theatre of Scotland’s production of The James Plays, which premiered at the Edinburgh International Festival.

Fairytale of New York was originally released in 1987 and has been a firm festive favourite ever since.

It featured Kirsty MacColl and Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan singing the duet.

MacColl was killed after being hit by a boat while scuba diving in Mexico in 2000. December 18 marks the 20th anniversary of her death.