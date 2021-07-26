Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News

14 of the best pictures from today at the Tokyo Olympic Games

By Gemma Bibby
July 26 2021, 5.00pm
Post Thumbnail
Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain in action during the men’s cross-country race in which he won gold. Alex Broadway/Shutterstock
Canada’s Kylie Masse competes in the women’s 100m backstroke semi-final. Canadian Press/Shutterstock
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, adjusts her racket during a second round tennis match against Viktorija Golubic, of Switzerland. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
13 year old Brazilian athlete Rayssa Leal won the silver medal and became the youngest athlete to win an Olympic medal. Shutterstock
Netherlands’ Xan Gerdien de Waard (centre) battles for the ball against Ireland’s Chloe Watkins (left) during a women’s field hockey match. AP Photo/John Minchillo
USA’s Blake Pieroni celebrates after winning the Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Adam Davy/PA Wire.
Canada’s Margaret Mac Neil celebrates her gold medal swim in the women’s 100m butterfly final with Sweden’s Sarah Sjoestroem during the Tokyo Olympics. Canadian Press/Shutterstock
Qian Jiarui of China helps Sofia Pozdniakova of Russian Olympic Committee up during the women’s sabre individual match. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Great Britain’s Adam Burgess during the Men’s Canoe Semi-Final at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
Ashleigh Johnson (rear) of the United States competes during the women’s preliminary round match of Water Polo against China. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Simone Biles of United States of America during women’s qualification for the Artistic Gymnastics final at the Olympics at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Great Britain’s Tom Daley (right) and Matty Lee during the Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final in which they won gold. Adam Davy/PA Wire.
Adam Peaty of Great Britain celebrates winning the Mens 100m Breastroke, with a time of 57:37 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Tasos Katopodis/UPI/Shutterstock
Great Britain’s Lauren Williams (right) in action against Ivory Coast’s Ruth Gbagbi during the Women’s 67kg Taekwondo Semi-final match at the Makuhari Messe Hall A on the third day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

