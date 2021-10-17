Rail union say striking ScotRail staff ‘standing firm’ this weekend as COP26 shutdown looms

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rail union leaders in Scotland have said ScotRail staff striking today are “standing firm” in their dispute which threatens a shutdown of the railway during COP26.

ScotRail faces crippling strikes during the climate summit which will see thousands arrive in Scotland, with staff engaged in a dispute over pay and conditions.

All staff grades on ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper service are currently on strike, including conductors and drivers.

The majority of Sunday services have been suspended for several months as a result, causing widespread passenger disruption, but RMT general secretary Mike Lynch says members are standing firm this weekend.

General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members are standing firm across Scotland again in this on-‎going fight for workplace justice.

“It comes at the end of a week when our members voted by a massive majority to strike throughout COP26 right across Scotland in a company-wide battle for fair pay.”

Caledonian Sleeper staff are set to strike from Sunday October 31 until November 2, targeting the start of the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

The same staff will then walk out again for 48 hours from November, coinciding with the end of the conference.

Mr Lynch added: “Our Caledonian Sleeper staff will also be taking action alongside their Scotrail colleagues over the crucial pay issue.

“It’s about time those calling the shots in Scotland took responsibility for Britain’s longest running industrial disputes which are over the basic issue of pay equality and justice on Scotrail and the sleeper services.

Prospect of COP26 rail shutdown ‘looms large’, union warns

“With the prospect of a total rail shutdown during COP26 looming large it’s time to settle the pay disputes which shame Scotland.”

But ScotRail has insisted its offer of a 4.7% pay rise was “very reasonable”, with the firm expressing disappointment at the “highly damaging” action.

Transport Minister Graeme Dey also said that the RMT was in receipt of a “very fair” proposal which members may not have been aware of when they support the strike.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “It’s extremely disappointing that the RMT have opted to continue with this highly damaging strike action, particularly when a pay offer, negotiated over several weeks, has been made to the trade unions.

“We’re seeing customers gradually return to Scotland’s Railway, but the scale of the financial situation ScotRail is facing is stark.

“To build a more sustainable and greener railway for the future and reduce the burden on the taxpayer, we need to change.

“All of us in the railway – management, staff, trade unions, suppliers, and government – need to work together to modernise the railway so that it is fit for the future.”