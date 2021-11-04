Overnight roadworks on A90 between Dundee and Perth to start this month

An error occurred. Please try again.

Drivers will face restrictions on a section of the A90 between Dundee and Perth for overnight roadworks later this month.

Repairs will be carried out on the northbound carriageway between Middlebank Farm and Inchmartine House.

The resurfacing is part of a £310,000 project, starting on Monday November 15.

How long will work take?

Work is expected to run over eight nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

It is due to be complete by November 25, subject to weather conditions.

No work is to take place on the Friday or Saturday night.

As well as addressing defects in the road, the surface will be made smoother and safer.

What restrictions will be in place?

Throughout its duration, a lane closure and 10mph convoy system will be in place.

The off slip into Westown will be closed on the first night.

The central reserve crossovers at Middlebank Farm will be closed during the works with residents being diverted via the Inchmichael and Inchture sliproads.

All traffic management measures will be removed during the day.

Materials removed from the existing carriageway will be recycled using SEPA approved methods.

‘Smoother and safer journey’

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east unit representative, said: “This £310,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve arranged for the convoy system and closures to be in place over overnight to limit the impact felt by road users, however our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”