Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Army veteran MSP Paul Sweeney slams Black Watch cuts

By Stephen Stewart
December 3 2021, 6.30pm
Female medics serving with the Black Watch in Afghanistan. Supplied by MoD/Lesley Martin Date; Unknown
Female medics serving with the Black Watch in Afghanistan. Supplied by MoD/Lesley Martin Date; Unknown

A former soldier MSP has blasted defence chiefs for cutting the historic Black Watch battalion in half.

Paul Sweeney, a former Royal Regiment of Scotland reservist, said the recent Army reshuffle would cut a swathe through the famous unit, based at Fort George, near Inverness.

The news comes as Black Watch troops were this week deployed to deal with the aftermath of Storm Arwen across Grampian.

Last week, we revealed that the Black Watch – which traditionally recruits from Tayside, Fife and Angus – was to move from their current base back to their heartland in Leuchars in 2029.

Former Army reservist Paul Sweeney MSP
Former Army reservist Paul Sweeney MSP

Scottish Labour’s armed forces and veterans spokesman Paul Sweeney MSP said: “The famous Black Watch battalion, also known as 3 Scots, will also lose over half their established strength as they reduce to just two companies as a ‘Security Force Assistance Battalion’ based at Leuchars.

“There will also be a real-terms cut in revenue funding in the next four years. That means less money for forces recruitment, training, pay and families.

“It means a possible cut of four in every ten pounds for the budget of the office for veterans affairs.”

The Black Watch spearheaded the British campaign in Afghanistan. The sacrifice of the soldiers and their families was highlighted in our recent investigation Afghanistan: The stories of Scotland’s forgotten war.

Mr Sweeney added: “Since it was created in 2006, the Royal Regiment of Scotland has already lost the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders battalion, aka 5 Scots in 2012, after it was reduced to a single ceremonial company based at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh.

‘Disastrous cuts’

“The regiment has also now lost three of its seven pipe bands, which showcase Scotland to the world, including at the iconic Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

“The Tories have decimated the British Army over the last decade. Labour are committed to reversing these disastrous cuts to the Army in Scotland, improving the career terms and conditions offered to serving soldiers, and ensuring that the Royal Regiment of Scotland is restored to a full fighting strength of five regular and two reserve infantry battalions.”

An Army spokesman said: “Scotland will gain a regular major unit and Future Soldier will also see a higher proportion of the British Army based in Scotland.

“This provides an opportunity for more Scottish soldiers to be based nearer home, whilst delivering a broader range of exciting roles.

“The new 1st Battalion Ranger Regiment was formed from 1 Scots on 1 Dec 2021.

“The new Battalion will carry forward the renowned reputation, ethos and spirit of the Army’s oldest Battalion.

“1st Battalion Ranger Regiment will be affiliated with the Union Division of infantry to ensure that Scottish infantry soldiers have the opportunity to serve in this new and exciting role.”

Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier