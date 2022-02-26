BOOKS: Divine debut from Mary Grundberg is inspired by fascinating family history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BOOKS: Divine debut from Mary Grundberg is inspired by fascinating family history

By Nora McElhone
February 26 2022, 10.47am
For former head-teacher and linguist Mary Grundberg, retirement has given her the time she needed to delve into creative writing. Her new novel The Divine is inspired by the story of her grandfather’s rise from humble beginnings to a career in the ministry.

Mary, who was born in Aberdeen in 1952 believes that her love for the written word came from the fact that she was surrounded by: “plenty of books of all types. I was regularly given them for birthdays and Christmas.”

Her early literary loves included classics children’s authors such as Enid Blyton but she soon developed a passion for historical stories: “ranging from The Scarlett Pimpernel by Baroness Orczy set during the French Revolution, through the heart-breaking 19th century novels of Thomas Hardy, to The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett and Five Children and It by Edith Nesbit, both set in Edwardian times.

“It is therefore probably not a surprise that I was drawn to historical fiction when it came to my own writing,” she says.

She studied French and Italian at university and her love of language and words shines through in her writing. “I feel words are a bit like colours in painting or notes in music,” Mary explains. “When I write, I want to create a sensual and visual experience for my readers. I give a lot of thought to which words I use and how they are combined to give the maximum effect. I want to transport my reader to that world, so that they are seeing, hearing, tasting, smelling and touching the same things as the character.

“Although historical novels are set in a different time, the people feel and react the same as contemporary characters.”

For her debut novel, Mary was inspired by the life of her great-grandfather. The book is a work of fiction, she says, but it is based around the experiences of; “Alexander Whyte, who was born in a two room but‘n ben in Kirriemuir, to a single mother in 1836.  Despite this challenging start to his life, he won a bursary to study Divinity at Aberdeen University and went on to have a successful career in Edinburgh as a charismatic preacher in the newly formed Free Church of Scotland, eventually becoming the Moderator.

“I was aware of his career but it was only fairly recently that I looked at it in more detail.  I was fascinated by this tale of social mobility and decided to use it as the basis for my novel, embellishing it with some stories of my own.”

Despite the historical basis for the book, Mary’s tale concluded in the present day, and she changed her writing style to fit the two periods in time. “I do like a bit of time travel,” she confesses, “Readers will notice a complete change in my writing style. Sounding equally authentic in Victorian times as well as modern times is an interesting challenge for the author, but one I enjoy.”

Despite the different time-frames, Mary believes that the themes of her story are largely relevant whether they are played out within the rigidity of Victorian society or the present day. “people’s emotions when dealing with bereavement, parental expectation, love and ambition, which often conflict, have not changed and I consider are very much relevant today,” she explains.

She has been delighted with the feedback that The Divine has received so far and has already delved into a new story, set this time in the roaring 20s between London and Shanghai, “something completely different!”

The Divine by Mary Grundberg is available now £6.99

 

