4 ideas to enjoy a great staycation this summer

Travel is making a big comeback but you don’t need to go far to make that getaway special. Here are some ideas to make your upcoming summer staycation a fun, memorable and even educational one.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Abbeyford Leisure

If you’re looking for a home away from home this summer, you may want to book one at a holiday park in Fife. Here’s what one happy guest has to say about this cosy getaway:

“Biscuits!” exclaimed the youngest as we entered our holiday home. “Wine,” thought dad as the complimentary gifts welcomed them in the kitchen.

Neither may sound particularly important but when added to a view of pinewoods and the stunning coastline of the East Neuk of Fife it meant staying at Elie Holiday Park felt like a true escape. We had plans to cook pizza on the first night but little eyes had been drawn away from the modern gas cooker and good choice of utensils to the Kincraig View Restaurant – named after the wee hill above the Park which is well worth the walk up to admire a superb view across the Firth of Forth and out to sea.

The Original Kincraig Burger did not disappoint – with the haggis, bacon and relish making it a real feast. As dusk turned to dark, the decking area of the holiday home was a brilliant place to return to and gaze up at the stars in a dark sky with none of the light pollution we were used to at home in the Central Belt.

Home was only an hour’s drive but we felt a lot further away as the next day dawned bright and sunny with the prospect of seaweed for lunch!

For more staycation inspiration and to read the full article, check out the Abbeyford Leisure website.

Dundee Science Centre

Dundee Science Centre inspires people of all ages to explore and understand the world around them, to discover and enjoy science while having a fun day out.

Situated a short walk from Dundee High Street, this iconic city attraction has recently been renovated to provide even more immersive exhibitions with show stopping interactives from their Waterworks Station to Virtual Operating tables.

Younger visitors can enjoy playing in the Midnight Garden Tree House and slide, families can embark on the Climate Challenge Digital game, and everyone can marvel at making things fly through the Air Table. This modern venue is also equipped with a wide range of accessible facilities including a Changing Places toilet, a Sensory Zone, and new outdoor spaces to make sure all visitors feel welcome.

The Centre is also home to Café Create, a bespoke venue to refuel with food and drink within a relaxed and vibrant environment.

If you are looking for a day of fun for the whole family, whilst also learning a thing or two, look no further than Dundee Science Centre.

Xplore Dundee

Climb up-top to enjoy the best views, feel the wind in your hair, and bask in the blue skies of Scotland’s sunniest city. There’s so much to see and do as you travel around town and Xplore Dundee at your own pace.

Open-top buses run every half-hour during the day, seven days a week. And the tour is seasonal, running from Saturday 30 April until Sunday 11 September.

The full journey lasts up to 50 minutes, but you can hop on and hop off along the way to Xplore Dundee at your own pace. You can join the tour at any designated bus stop along the way.

Make sure to grab a set of complimentary headphones (or feel free to plug in your own) so that you can learn and laugh with the audio commentary guide – complete with local voice-overs, quiz questions, fun sound effects and music to really immerse you in the experience.

Learn more about the history behind Dundee’s famous “Three Js”, find out why Dundee rubs shoulders with cities like Berlin, Istanbul and Singapore, and so much more.

Prices start from £10. Get more details on the Xplore Dundee website.

The Post House Coffee Co

The Post House Coffee Co is in the village of Invergowrie with beautiful, south facing courtyards. Trading since November 2016, it has twice been awarded ‘Cafe of The Year’ accolade in the regionals of Scotland’s Business Awards. It prides itself in providing first class food and drink freshly prepared in house by its team of fully trained chefs. It offers indoor, outdoor and pod dining for breakfast, brunch, lunch and afternoon tea, even for customers with dietary requirements.

Try the new Boozy Brunch offering — creating your own Prosecco based cocktails at the table!

The Post House Deli also offers a fantastic range of groceries, artisan and local baked goods, berries, honey, meats, cheese and confectionary and chocolates made by their own chocolatier. There are also charcuterie sharing boards, hamper baskets and afternoon tea available to enjoy at home or as a delicious picnic for a day out in the sunshine.

Find out their fantastic deals perfect for a staycation.