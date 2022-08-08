Exam results not what you expected? Don’t worry, you can still get your qualifications

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This month pupils across Scotland will be anxiously waiting for their exam results to come in. Some will get what they expected, others will do better than predicted and some pupils may not get what they need – but that doesn’t mean your plans have to go out the window.

Finishing high school isn’t the end of the story, it’s just the end of a chapter. And whether your next chapter is continuing to study (perhaps towards a degree), getting vocational training or starting an apprenticeship, the key to kick-starting your career is knowledge.

To help you make decisions once your exam results come in, we asked the Admissions Team at Fife College some burning questions you may have.

I had a conditional place at Fife College but I didn’t get the results I needed – what happens now?

If you didn’t achieve the exam results you were hoping for, don’t worry!

The Admissions Team will be in touch to support you after you have received your results. They will review your original application, along with academic members of staff, to assist you where possible in securing a place on an alternative course, starting at the end of August.

Can I appeal my exam results?

If your results are lower than the estimate the SQA received from your school or college, you may be able to appeal. This is something you’ll need to discuss with your teachers or lecturers and they’ll help you through the process.

However, if you still don’t receive the results you need and you have to find a new course, you can use the clearing system.

What is clearing and how does it work?

Clearing offers many applicants the opportunity to secure a place at Fife College.

Clearing is the system where colleges and universities offer spaces they still have on their courses to people who either applied late or didn’t meet the requirements of their original course choice.

There are still wide range of courses across all subject areas which are still open for applications, but places are filling up fast, so don’t delay!

You can browse all courses that begin at the end of August on the Fife College website.

Different ways to get your degree

If you’d originally applied to a degree course, but you didn’t quite meet the requirements, don’t panic. There are plenty of ways to get a degree.

A popular way is by taking the college route and breaking a degree down into an HNC (which is equivalent to the first year of an undergraduate degree), HND (which is like the second year at university) and then on to third year of a degree course.

Choosing to study your degree locally can be much more affordable, and it also means that at the end of each of the first two years you’ll have a qualification under your belt.

Learning tailored to you

As well as the flexibility around clearing and different options to get a degree, Fife College also offers part-time, online and weekend/evening study options, so students can fit their college work around the rest of their lives, whether it’s children or work.

For more information on all of the courses available and to take the next step in your learning journey, visit the Clearing section of the Fife College website.