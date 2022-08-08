Exam results not what you expected? Don’t worry, you can still get your qualifications

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exam results not what you expected? Don’t worry, you can still get your qualifications

August 8 2022, 9.00am
Exam results are due out in Scotland soon.

This month pupils across Scotland will be anxiously waiting for their exam results to come in. Some will get what they expected, others will do better than predicted and some pupils may not get what they need – but that doesn’t mean your plans have to go out the window.

Finishing high school isn’t the end of the story, it’s just the end of a chapter. And whether your next chapter is continuing to study (perhaps towards a degree), getting vocational training or starting an apprenticeship, the key to kick-starting your career is knowledge.

To help you make decisions once your exam results come in, we asked the Admissions Team at Fife College some burning questions you may have.

I had a conditional place at Fife College but I didn’t get the results I needed – what happens now?

If you didn’t achieve the exam results you were hoping for, don’t worry!

The Admissions Team will be in touch to support you after you have received your results. They will review your original application, along with academic members of staff, to assist you where possible in securing a place on an alternative course, starting at the end of August.

Can I appeal my exam results?

If your results are lower than the estimate the SQA received from your school or college, you may be able to appeal. This is something you’ll need to discuss with your teachers or lecturers and they’ll help you through the process.

However, if you still don’t receive the results you need and you have to find a new course, you can use the clearing system.

What is clearing and how does it work?

Clearing offers many applicants the opportunity to secure a place at Fife College.

Clearing is the system where colleges and universities offer spaces they still have on their courses to people who either applied late or didn’t meet the requirements of their original course choice.

There are still wide range of courses across all subject areas which are still open for applications, but places are filling up fast, so don’t delay!

You can browse all courses that begin at the end of August on the Fife College website.

Different ways to get your degree

If you’d originally applied to a degree course, but you didn’t quite meet the requirements, don’t panic. There are plenty of ways to get a degree.

A popular way is by taking the college route and breaking a degree down into an HNC (which is equivalent to the first year of an undergraduate degree), HND (which is like the second year at university) and then on to third year of a degree course.

Choosing to study your degree locally can be much more affordable, and it also means that at the end of each of the first two years you’ll have a qualification under your belt.

Learning tailored to you

As well as the flexibility around clearing and different options to get a degree, Fife College also offers part-time, online and weekend/evening study options, so students can fit their college work around the rest of their lives, whether it’s children or work.

For more information on all of the courses available and to take the next step in your learning journey, visit the Clearing section of the Fife College website

