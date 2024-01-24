Stirling family ‘devastated’ after dad, 48, dies in crash

A Stirling family say they are “devastated” after a dad died in a crash.

Barry Dawson, 48, died after the three-car crash in Cambus, Clackmannanshire, at around midnight on January 7.

in a statement released through police, Barry’s family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Barry.

“He was a loving husband, father, son, uncle and friend.

‘Our lives will never be the same’

“Our lives will never be the same without him. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”

The crash on the A907 Alloa Road at Park Terrace involved a silver Citroen C1, a black Ford Fiesta and silver Audi A4.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Dawson’s family and friends following their loss.

“They have asked that their privacy is respected and we will continue to support them as our inquiries progress.

Police keen to speak to occupants of red car

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to officers and has information such as dashcam footage that could help with our investigation to come forward.

“In particular, we are keen to speak to the occupants of a red car that stopped on Park Terrace after the crash, as they may have important witness information that could help with our inquiries.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0003 of Sunday January 7.