Stirling family ‘devastated’ after dad, 48, dies in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Stirling family ‘devastated’ after dad, 48, dies in crash

Barry Dawson was involved in a three-car collision earlier this month.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Fatal car crash victim named
Barry Dawson from Stirling died in the crash on Alloa Road, Cambus. Image: Police Scotland/Google Maps

A Stirling family say they are “devastated” after a dad died in a crash.

Barry Dawson, 48, died after the three-car crash in Cambus, Clackmannanshire, at around midnight on January 7.

in a statement released through police, Barry’s family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Barry.

“He was a loving husband, father, son, uncle and friend.

‘Our lives will never be the same’

“Our lives will never be the same without him. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”

The crash on the A907 Alloa Road at Park Terrace involved a silver Citroen C1, a black Ford Fiesta and silver Audi A4.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Dawson’s family and friends following their loss.

“They have asked that their privacy is respected and we will continue to support them as our inquiries progress.

Police keen to speak to occupants of red car

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to officers and has information such as dashcam footage that could help with our investigation to come forward.

“In particular, we are keen to speak to the occupants of a red car that stopped on Park Terrace after the crash, as they may have important witness information that could help with our inquiries.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0003 of Sunday January 7.

More from News

A meteorological expert is set to be among the witnesses when an inquest into the killing of the man in disputed circumstances in Co Londonderry almost 40 years ago resumes (Handout/PA)
Inquest into killing of man in Co Londonderry in 1986 set to resume next…
A forensics officer inside the Morgan Street flat on Wednesday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Forensics officers return to Dundee flat as probe into death of dad continues
Scientists believe they have found the answer to why cut carrots curl (Chris Radburn/PA)
Scientists reveal the secret to stop cut carrots from curling
Carlos Alcaraz (pictured) has been beaten by Alexander Zverev (Andy Wong/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz’s Australian Open bid ends in defeat to Alexander Zverev
A £700,000 fraud trial can continue without jurors after reports of jury tampering, the Court of Appeal has ruled (PA)
Judge can continue fraud trial without jury, Court of Appeal rules
Professor Sir Andrew Pollard during a media briefing in Downing Street on Covid-19 in November 2020 (Henry Nicholls/PA)
UK ‘unsafe’ from future pandemic threats, says Oxford Vaccine Group director
Former Post Office investigator, Raymond Grant. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Perth investigator fights back tears as he apologises at Post Office inquiry
The trial, which began on Tuesday, is expected to last seven days at Chester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)
Woman says police officer took advantage when she was ‘vulnerable’
Barry Dawson died following the crash (Police Scotland/PA)
Tributes to ‘loving’ man after crash death
Only 13 of a planned 150 extra smart motorway emergency stopping areas (ERAs) have been installed, the boss of National Highways said (Steve Parsons/PA)
Only 13 extra smart motorway emergency areas are in place, MPs told

Conversation