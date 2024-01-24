Perth investigator fights back tears as he apologises at Post Office inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth investigator fights back tears as he apologises at Post Office inquiry

'They deceived me and they’ve deceived a lot more people.'

By Marc Deanie
Former Post Office investigator, Raymond Grant. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Former Post Office investigator, Raymond Grant. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A former Post Office investigator from Perth fought back tears as he said sorry for his part in the Horizon scandal.

Raymond Grant – rebuked at The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry on Wednesday over his two-page witness statement – made a personal statement after his evidence concluded.

More than 700 UK sub-postmasters who used the faulty Fujitsu machines were prosecuted for theft and false accounting between 2000 and 2014.

Their ordeal has been brought to a global audience this year as a result of the hit ITV series Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

‘They deceived me’

Mr Grant, who now works for the Salvation Army, took aim at Post Office chiefs as he delivered his apology.

Raymond Grant gave evidence to the inquiry on Wednesday,

He said: “The outcome of this inquiry is a very, very sorry state of the affairs.

“The Post Office let postmasters down.

“They let the staff they employed down by being less than open and honest with information that should’ve been shared and wasn’t shared.

Toby Jones (centre) played Alan Bates in the ITV drama. Image: ITV Plc
Paula Vennells, CEO of Post Office during Horizon scandal, recently handed back CBE after public pressure.

“Ultimately, results have led to significant upset and significant difficulties for people who were left behind.

“I can say this because I’ve got no link with the Post Office anymore.

“They deceived me and they’ve deceived a lot more people. For my part in it, I’m humbly sorry.

“I just hope that people learn from this and are more honest in the future in affecting other people’s lives. Thank you.”

Forced to give evidence

Just hours earlier the former postman apologised to Jason Beer KC – counsel for The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry – for the shortness of his witness statement which he blamed on work commitments over Christmas.

He also claimed trying to buy a house meant he was unable to devote time to reading 400-odd pages of documents relating to his time as a senior investigation manager.

It then emerged Mr Grant, who worked for Royal Mail and Post Office for nearly three decades for his 2009 departure, was forced to give evidence after a visit at home from Sheriff Officers under Section 21 of the Inquiries Act 2005.

