Forensics officers return to Dundee flat as probe into death of dad continues

Forensics officers have returned to a Dundee flat as an investigation into the death of a dad continues.

Ryan Munro, 36, died in hospital days after falling from a window of the flat on Morgan Street.

The incident on January 10 led to the arrests of Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law, Ramsay El-Nakla, and two other people.

All three have been released pending further inquiries.

Ryan’s family later paid tribute to the plumber, saying they had been left “incredibly numb” by his death.

Residents say police have continued to guard the flat since Ryan’s death, which is being treated as unexplained.

On Wednesday, forensics officers could be seen working inside the flat.

Locals said they appeared to be using specialist equipment – often used at the scenes of road crashes – to map out the area.

A police collision investigation van was parked outside the flat on Wednesday.

One tradesman said parking spaces had been coned off while officers carried out their work.

He said: “When I arrived at around 8am the police were using a special camera.

“It had a laser. I saw them using it outside the block – it was like they were 3D mapping the scene.

Forensics officers in white suits at Morgan Street flat

“I saw three officers and they were standing near the junction at Cardean Street looking back towards the flat.”

Officers in white suits were also seen using the camera inside the property throughout the afternoon.

One resident said police wearing white overalls were also at the flat on Tuesday night.

He said: “I saw a couple in white suits near the window just before 6pm and they must have left an hour after that.

“It was the same again on Wednesday, they were back in white suits but there has been a continual rotation of uniformed police inside.”

In an update on Monday, police said inquiries into the death were ongoing.

The force has been contacted for a further update.