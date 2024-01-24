Forensics officers return to Dundee flat as probe into death of dad continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Forensics officers return to Dundee flat as probe into death of dad continues

The incident led to the arrest of the first minister’s brother-in-law.

By James Simpson
A forensics officer inside the Morgan Street flat on Wednesday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A forensics officer inside the Morgan Street flat on Wednesday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Forensics officers have returned to a Dundee flat as an investigation into the death of a dad continues.

Ryan Munro, 36, died in hospital days after falling from a window of the flat on Morgan Street.

The incident on January 10 led to the arrests of Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law, Ramsay El-Nakla, and two other people.

All three have been released pending further inquiries.

Ryan’s family later paid tribute to the plumber, saying they had been left “incredibly numb” by his death.

Ryan Munro, who died after the Morgan Street fall. Image: Facebook

Residents say police have continued to guard the flat since Ryan’s death, which is being treated as unexplained.

On Wednesday, forensics officers could be seen working inside the flat.

Locals said they appeared to be using specialist equipment – often used at the scenes of road crashes – to map out the area.

A police collision investigation van was parked outside the flat on Wednesday.

Police using a specialist camera at the flat. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
There has been ongoing police activity at the Morgan Street property. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

One tradesman said parking spaces had been coned off while officers carried out their work.

He said: “When I arrived at around 8am the police were using a special camera.

“It had a laser. I saw them using it outside the block – it was like they were 3D mapping the scene.

Forensics officers in white suits at Morgan Street flat

“I saw three officers and they were standing near the junction at Cardean Street looking back towards the flat.”

Officers in white suits were also seen using the camera inside the property throughout the afternoon.

One resident said police wearing white overalls were also at the flat on Tuesday night.

He said: “I saw a couple in white suits near the window just before 6pm and they must have left an hour after that.

A police collision investigation van on Morgan Street on Wednesday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police entering the block. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It was the same again on Wednesday, they were back in white suits but there has been a continual rotation of uniformed police inside.”

In an update on Monday, police said inquiries into the death were ongoing.

The force has been contacted for a further update.

More from Dundee

Covid Scotland Jason Leitch
Furious Eljamel campaigners react to Jason Leitch's key role in investigation
Jobs advertised for Hollywood Bowl Dundee
Hollywood Bowl advertising Dundee jobs ahead of centre opening
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath company director reached 'depths of depravity' in 'pizza' police sting
Hilltown Park in Dundee.
Man bitten by dog after attacking 19-year-old woman in Dundee park
Grandson and grandfather Lennon Bruce and Craig Topen.
Teen and grandad's Dundee street kidnap was 'like Tarantino movie', sheriff says
Flooding on Poplar Avenue, Aberfeldy.
Roads flooded and public transport disrupted after Storm Jocelyn hits Tayside, Fife and Stirling
A police officer.
Dundee man reported missing found safe and well
Strathmore Avenue at its junction with Glenprosen Terrace, Dundee.
Child, 3, among four people in car rammed from behind by 4x4 in Dundee
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
Bid for further scrutiny of Dundee police and fire services tossed out
In vestigation launched into tree crashes on to train at Broughty Ferry
Train was travelling at 84mph at time of Broughty Ferry crash