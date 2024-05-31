Wife’s tribute to ‘bighearted’ Fife farm worker, 39, honoured with 50-tractor funeral convoy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wife’s tribute to ‘bighearted’ Fife farm worker, 39, honoured with 50-tractor funeral convoy

A striking convoy paid tribute to Kevin Buttercase.

By Neil Henderson
Kevin Buttercase funeral procession honoured by 50-strong tractor convoy.
A trail of 50 tractors honoured Kevin Buttercase in a funeral procession. Image: Sarah Buttercase/ Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The wife of a Fife farm contractor says her husband was a “bighearted gentleman” who could bring out the best in everyone he met.

Kevin Buttercase, 39, died suddenly and unexpectedly on May 12 after falling ill while driving.

He was well known and respected across the farming community in Fife, working for the family-owned agricultural contractors, I and K Buttercase.

Kevin Buttercase.
Kevin Buttercase. Image: Sarah Buttercase

A convoy of more than 50 tractors and farm vehicles accompanied the funeral cortege on Friday morning.

Motorists pulled over in respect as the funeral procession travelled the four miles from Baldinne to Brewsterwells Crematorium, which is located between St Andrews and Largoward.

50-strong tractor convoy joins Fife funeral procession

Speaking to The Courier, wife Sarah Buttercase described her husband as a “good man” who “loved life and lived it to the full every single day”.

“Kevin had the ability to see and bring out the best in everyone he met,” she added.

“He was loyal, immensely funny and the sort of person who went out of his way to help anyone he could.

Kevin Buttercase with wife Sarah and children, Lauryn, and Lachlan.
Kevin Buttercase with wife Sarah and children, Lauryn, and Lachlan. Image: Sarah Buttercase

“He was my bighearted gentleman, a great dad to daughter Lauryn, 23, and son Lachlan,15, and husband to me for over 17 years who loved his family.

“Kevin was never happier than when he was tinkering with a piece of machinery or a vehicle of some sort.

“I don’t know how he did it but he had the ability to fix anything.

“He also had a passion for motorbikes in his spare time.

“Meanwhile, his DIY and handyman skills always put the rest of us to shame.”

Kevin Buttercase funeral cortege.
Kevin Buttercase funeral cortege. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Funeral cortege arrives at Brewsterwells Crematorium.
Funeral cortege arrives at Brewsterwells Crematorium. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tractor tribute.
The tractor tribute. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Brewsterwells Crematorium. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Kevin was born and raised in Baldinnie, attending Ceres Primary School, then later Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

On leaving school he attended college before becoming an integral part of the family business.

Family ‘deeply honoured’ as Kevin’s organ donation helps save four others

Sarah also said her husband was always on hand to help within the community.

“He was often out clearing roads and assisting others during storms and emergencies,” she said.

She also said that she and her family were “deeply honoured” to have learned that even in death, as a registered organ donor, Kevin had helped save or prolong the lives of four other people.

“That’s just Kevin to a tee, even after his death, as a donor card carrier he is still helping others.

“We are deeply honoured by that.”

Funeral procession arrives.
Funeral procession arrives. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Some of the 50-strong tractor convoy.
Some of the 50-strong tractor convoy.Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Funeral convoy.
Funeral convoy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Family and friends arrive at the crematorium.
Family and friends arrive at the crematorium. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Mourners at Brewsterwells Crematorium.
Mourners at Brewsterwells Crematorium. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Respect for the 39-year-old was clearly evident as a convoy of more than 50 tractors and other farm vehicles accompanied the funeral procession to Brewsterwells Crematorium.

The crematorium car park was packed as scores arrived to pay their final respects to Kevin.

A short service at the crematorium was followed by a celebration of Kevin’s life at Ceres Parish Church.

Jonathan Henderson, who helped organise the convoy in honour of his friend, described Kevin as a “good man” who was always willing to put others before himself.

“He was some man for one man,” he added.

