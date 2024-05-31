Wife’s tribute to ‘bighearted’ Fife farm worker, 39, honoured with 50-tractor funeral convoy

The wife of a Fife farm contractor says her husband was a “bighearted gentleman” who could bring out the best in everyone he met.

Kevin Buttercase, 39, died suddenly and unexpectedly on May 12 after falling ill while driving.

He was well known and respected across the farming community in Fife, working for the family-owned agricultural contractors, I and K Buttercase.

A convoy of more than 50 tractors and farm vehicles accompanied the funeral cortege on Friday morning.

Motorists pulled over in respect as the funeral procession travelled the four miles from Baldinne to Brewsterwells Crematorium, which is located between St Andrews and Largoward.

50-strong tractor convoy joins Fife funeral procession

Speaking to The Courier, wife Sarah Buttercase described her husband as a “good man” who “loved life and lived it to the full every single day”.

“Kevin had the ability to see and bring out the best in everyone he met,” she added.

“He was loyal, immensely funny and the sort of person who went out of his way to help anyone he could.

“He was my bighearted gentleman, a great dad to daughter Lauryn, 23, and son Lachlan,15, and husband to me for over 17 years who loved his family.

“Kevin was never happier than when he was tinkering with a piece of machinery or a vehicle of some sort.

“I don’t know how he did it but he had the ability to fix anything.

“He also had a passion for motorbikes in his spare time.

“Meanwhile, his DIY and handyman skills always put the rest of us to shame.”

Kevin was born and raised in Baldinnie, attending Ceres Primary School, then later Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

On leaving school he attended college before becoming an integral part of the family business.

Family ‘deeply honoured’ as Kevin’s organ donation helps save four others

Sarah also said her husband was always on hand to help within the community.

“He was often out clearing roads and assisting others during storms and emergencies,” she said.

She also said that she and her family were “deeply honoured” to have learned that even in death, as a registered organ donor, Kevin had helped save or prolong the lives of four other people.

“That’s just Kevin to a tee, even after his death, as a donor card carrier he is still helping others.

“We are deeply honoured by that.”

Respect for the 39-year-old was clearly evident as a convoy of more than 50 tractors and other farm vehicles accompanied the funeral procession to Brewsterwells Crematorium.

The crematorium car park was packed as scores arrived to pay their final respects to Kevin.

A short service at the crematorium was followed by a celebration of Kevin’s life at Ceres Parish Church.

Jonathan Henderson, who helped organise the convoy in honour of his friend, described Kevin as a “good man” who was always willing to put others before himself.

“He was some man for one man,” he added.