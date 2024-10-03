Police chase near Stirling confirmed to be training exercise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Police chase near Stirling confirmed to be training exercise

The incident occurred at around 10.45am on Thursday.

By Isla Glen
The M9 leading up to the Keir Roundabout. Image: Google Maps
The M9 leading up to the Keir Roundabout. Image: Google Maps

Police have confirmed a high speed chase near Stirling was a training exercise.

Traffic on the M9 northbound carriageway, near Stirling and before the Keir Roundabout, was brought to a halt as a vehicle was seen driving at speed between cars.

The incident occurred at around 10.45am on Thursday (October 3).

Drivers noticed two police cars pull on to the road with their lights flashing.

They slowed traffic down to 20mph and other pursuit vehicles were spotted by motorists.

A red Peugeot SUV was seen careering across both lanes of the road at pace.

One witness was driving back to his house in Dundee from Glasgow when the incident took place.

He said: “We had just passed Stirling when I noticed two police vehicles stationary on the hard shoulder, about 100 metres ahead.

“All of a sudden, they pulled on to the road with their lights flashing, straddling each lane and preventing cars getting past.

“My wife joked at first they were for me, but then in the rear view I could see flashing lights getting closer and closer to us.

“We pulled into the inside lane. Then, ahead of the police cars, a red SUV came streaming up the outside lane, flashing his headlights as other cars pulled in.”

The police cars that had slowed down traffic then reportedly stayed stationary so that the motorway remained clear.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “For guidance, this was a training exercise.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from News

Bombay Joe's wins Tripadvisor award
Broughty Ferry restaurant Bombay Joe's scoops Tripadvisor award
Ant-Man and the Wasp star Kathryn Newton tees off at Carnoustie at the 2024 Dunhill Links Championship
25 pictures as Hollywood legends, music heroes and sports stars tee off at the…
Superfine Manufacturing is headquartered on Orchardbank Industrial Estate. Image: Milbank Group
Family business which has operated in Angus for 60 years acquired
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Takeaway till heist and a trail of blood
Jamie Soutar
Officers probed over Fife police assault evidence, court told
Councillor Gibson was found to have breached the Councillors’ Code of Conduct in 2023. Image: DC Thomson/Stirling Council
'Sick joke': Stirling councillor suspended for bullying to continue as anti-bullying tsar
Congratulations to the UHI Perth graduates. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
UHI Perth graduations 2024: Best pictures as hundreds of students celebrate
Cameron Rae, Edinburgh High Court
Cameron Rae murder trial: Perth stab victim knifed in diaphragm and lung
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones with husband Michael Douglas. Image: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times for Friday as Tayside and Fife host A-listers
2
Steve Finan has had his say on Dundee's boundaries.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee still suffering 30 years after shameless land grab
3

Conversation