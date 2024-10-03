Police chase near Stirling confirmed to be training exercise

Police have confirmed a high speed chase near Stirling was a training exercise.

Traffic on the M9 northbound carriageway, near Stirling and before the Keir Roundabout, was brought to a halt as a vehicle was seen driving at speed between cars.

The incident occurred at around 10.45am on Thursday (October 3).

Drivers noticed two police cars pull on to the road with their lights flashing.

They slowed traffic down to 20mph and other pursuit vehicles were spotted by motorists.

A red Peugeot SUV was seen careering across both lanes of the road at pace.

One witness was driving back to his house in Dundee from Glasgow when the incident took place.

He said: “We had just passed Stirling when I noticed two police vehicles stationary on the hard shoulder, about 100 metres ahead.

“All of a sudden, they pulled on to the road with their lights flashing, straddling each lane and preventing cars getting past.

“My wife joked at first they were for me, but then in the rear view I could see flashing lights getting closer and closer to us.

“We pulled into the inside lane. Then, ahead of the police cars, a red SUV came streaming up the outside lane, flashing his headlights as other cars pulled in.”

The police cars that had slowed down traffic then reportedly stayed stationary so that the motorway remained clear.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “For guidance, this was a training exercise.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook.