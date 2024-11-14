What Stirling’s foodbank needs for Christmas – and when to donate it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

What Stirling’s foodbank needs for Christmas – and when to donate it

If you'd like to give back in Stirling this festive season, here's everything you need to know about foodbank donations.

By Alex Watson
Start Up Stirling is already collecting food for Christmas hampers, to help around 400 local people. Image: HASPhotos/Shutterstock
Start Up Stirling is already collecting food for Christmas hampers, to help around 400 local people. Image: HASPhotos/Shutterstock

Christmas may still be a while away, but the season of giving is already here.

Many people generously donate money, provisions and time to good causes during December to help their local communities.

But Start Up Stirling – which runs foodbanks and supports around 400 people across the Stirling Council area every week – is already collecting food to fill Christmas hampers, and looking ahead to the often difficult month of January.

With the sad news earlier this week that Transition Stirling’s Community Food Project will close on December 7, it’s likely more locals may soon need to turn to Start Up Stirling for help.

If you’d like to contribute towards the foodbank’s efforts this festive season, here’s everything you need to know.

Most-needed food items

  • Tinned pasta
  • Coffee
  • Cereal bars
  • Tinned meat
  • Tinned soup
  • Cup-a-Soup

Where to donate food

There are foodbank donation drop-off points inside various shops across Stirling and further afield.

In the city centre, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Poundland, Nationwide and the Thistles Centre all take collections.

Tesco branches in both Stirling and Dunblane also have donation points, and the same goes for the Co-ops in Stirling, Callander, Aberfoyle, Bridge of Allan, Cambusbarron and Doune.

Dunblane’s M&S takes collections, too, as does the village shop in Kippen.

If you’re able to get there, donations can be dropped off at Start Up Stirling’s unit on Springkerse Industrial Estate at 16B Whitehouse Road, Stirling, FK7 7SP.

The warehouse is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 9am until 3pm, and on Fridays, from 9am until 1pm.

When to donate food

If you want your donations to make someone’s Christmas and New Year a little brighter – and particularly if the items you’re donating are seasonal, like mince pies – the sooner you can get them to the foodbank, the better.

Make sure to drop off any specifically festive food by Friday, December 6.

Everyday shopping-list items can continue to be donated after that date, and right through into January.

Festive food items like mince pies and Christmas puddings should be donated before December 6 to make sure they can be enjoyed on or before the big day. Image: Natallia Harahlia/Shutterstock

Can I donate money?

Yes, you can donate your chosen amount directly to Start Up Stirling via its website, either as a one-off payment or on a regular, monthly basis.

Giving £5 would buy someone Christmas dinner, £10 is enough to purchase a complete shopping list, and £25 would cover formula milk and nappies for a baby.

Your money will be used to help those in need living in the Stirling Council area.

Can I donate Christmas gifts?

Yes, by visiting one of several ‘Giving Trees’ around Stirling from mid-November, either in the Thistles shopping centre, or at Scion House at Stirling University Innovation Park.

Simply take a tag from the tree and use the information on it to help you buy a present for someone who will cherish it.

Giving Trees allow anybody who would like to give a Christmas gift to someone in need to choose something meaningful. Image: New Africa/Shutterstock

Can I donate gift cards?

Yes, gift vouchers for retailers like Sainsbury’s, Argos, Primark, Tesco or Amazon are welcomed as donations.

These tend to be given as a Christmas gift to young people who would not otherwise receive a present.

You can donate vouchers in person, or buy them and send them to Start Up Stirling.

What about January?

The beginning of the year can be an especially tough time for foodbank users, as donations dwindle.

To combat this, Start Up Stirling has created a ‘reverse Advent calendar‘, encouraging the public to collect one basic food or toiletry item per day between December 1 and 24, to be dropped off at the Springkerse Industrial Estate unit throughout January.

Items on the calendar include UHT milk, tinned food, noodles, jam and toilet roll.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Courier News - Dundee - Andrew Farrell story - CR00***** - update for stock pic of Dundee University Tower Building. Picture shows; general view (GV) of the University of Dundee Tower Building, Perth Road, Dundee, 23rd April 2020, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee University staff members speak of shock as chiefs say job losses 'inevitable’ amid…
How a South Stirling Gateway street could eventually look. Image: Persimmon Homes
Here's what new houses at Bannockburn's South Stirling Gateway will look like
Thomas Forrest
Banned Angus driver sucked from laughing gas balloon at McDonald's and led police on…
Police outside Ninewells Hospital. Image: Supplied
Multiple police units called to incident at Ninewells Hospital
The Feus in Auchterarder.
Sainsbury's unveils proposal for new store in Auchterarder
The road was taped off. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Person taken to hospital as crash blocks Methil road
Mooboo Bubble Tea has opened at the Overgate.
Bubble tea brand arrives in Dundee Overgate with opening offer
Daniel Durie
Motorist blacked out and flipped van at busy Fife roundabout
Bankhead Park, Glenrothes.
3 men arrested over Glenrothes cocaine haul after car 'driven dangerously'
Tyler Cheape and Ewan Grant
Pair jailed for 'vicious' assault on workers at Perth chip shop

Conversation