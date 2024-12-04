Emergency services called to crash near Bannockburn

Emergency services have been called to a crash near Bannockburn.

A collision took place on Wednesday at around 5pm on the Pirnhall Road dual carriageway south of the suburb.

A separate crash has occurred in Bannockburn itself on the A9 Falkirk Road.

MSP Evelynm Tweed posted: “I understand there has been a road accident on the A91 near Bannockburn this evening.

“A second accident has also taken place in Bannockburn itself on the A9 Falkirk Road.

“Traffic is backing up in the area and emergency services are on scene.

“Please avoid the area if you can.”

