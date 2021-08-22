Man charged at Arbroath v Partick Thistle game with alleged hate crime

A 21-year-old man has been charged with an alleged hate crime said to have taken place at the Arbroath v Partick Thistle game on Saturday.

Police Scotland confirmed the individual was arrested and charged in connection with an incident at Gayfield Park on Saturday, August 21.

He is expected to appear in court at a later date, a Police Scotland spokesperson said on Sunday.

It is understood officers responded to the incident during the game.

"We can confirm that officers received a report of an alleged hate crime which took place at Gayfield Park on the afternoon of Saturday, 21 August.

"As a result, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Dick Campbell’s side finished 3-1 to Partick Thistle after Michael McKenna netted either side of half-time.

It pushed Arbroath into fourth place in the Championship.