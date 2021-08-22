VIDEO: Dick Campbell claims Arbroath could be top and in last eight of Premier Sports Cup

Dick Campbell hailed his Arbroath side as they moved into fourth place in the Championship – then insisted they could easily be top.

A double from Michael McKenna and a Nicky Low strike helped Arbroath overturn a 1-0 deficit against a side who started the day in first place.

Campbell was thrilled with his side’s performance.

But he believes his team could have won their first three league games AND knocked double cup winners St Johnstone out of the Premier Sports Cup.

Arbroath lost narrowly 1-0 to a late Inverness goal and threw away a 2-0 lead at Ayr after missing a penalty.

They then took Saints to spot-kicks in the last 16 of the cup last weekend.

“We’re up to fourth and that’ll do for me,” said Campbell.

“We’re off the bottom two and that’s what I’m interested in.

“It’s a great boost for the fans to see a win at home.

“That’s four games we’ve played recently and we should have won all four of them.

“We should have won them but we didn’t so I’m really happy we beat Partick Thistle.

Dick Campbell: I couldn’t wait until we were kicking to our favourite end

“I said to my brother near the end of the first period: ‘Just get to half-time.’

“We knew we would be kicking into our favourite end.

“For some reason we always do well at that end and could have scored even more goals.

“We definitely deserved the win. No-one can deny us that right and the spirit of Arbroath was summed up right at the end by Joel Nouble.

“It was the last minute of the game and he was still chasing down full-backs. He will do for me!”