Mitchell stays with Barwell and Lamborghini for 2022 bid to bag second British GT crown in three years

Angus ace Sandy Mitchell will return to the British GT Championship for 2022 in his quest for a second title in three years.

The Forfar 21-year-old will again partner Adam Balon in a Lamborghini Huracan Evo GT3 prepared by Barwell Motorsport.

The duo will contest the ultra-competitive Pro-Am class.

Mitchell captured the GT3 crown with Barwell in 2020.

And his talent was rewarded with a place in the Lamborghini factory squad.

He and Balon finished third in this season’s championship – won by Barwell teammates Dennis Lind and Leo Machitski.

That pairing will also return to the grid with Barwell in ’22.

Strength to Strength

Mitchell said: “Adam and I forged a really strong partnership which grew stronger and stronger as the 2021 season unfolded.

“We were able to take the fight tor the championship right to the final round, despite not scoring in the opening round when the car was taken out by a rival.

“We both know each other’s strengths and we’ll definitely be in a position to start the season stronger in 2022.”

The British Racing Drivers’ Club’s SuperStars programme racer is delighted to be continuing his relationship with Barwell Motorsport and the Italian marque.

“Next year will be my fifth season both with Barwell and driving a Lamborghini,” said Mitchell, again personally-backed by Huntly-based Black Bull Scotch Whisky.

“It’s a team and a car I know really well.

“So every time I get in the Lamborghini I feel up to speed and ready to do a good job,” the two-time Spa 24 Hours class-winner said.

“Adam and I will need to be on it right from the start of the 2022 season.

“With Dennis and Leo in the sister car we know the competition is going to be intense.”

Strong grid

He said: “In addition, the grid for the 2022 British GT is promising to be the strongest in the championship’s history.

“Adam and I took a race win and bagged podiums in 2021.

“Now we both have to raise our levels of performance again as the on-track challenge increases every season.

“I know what it feels like to win the British GT Championship and I’m determined to do everything I can to make sure I win it again in 2022.

“Returning again as a factory driver in the Pro seat in the Pro-Am category is huge for me personally.

“I can’t wait for the 2022 season to start,” said Mitchell.

The season comprises nine races over seven race weekend and starts at Oulton Park on April 16-18.

It will also visit Silverstone, Donington, Snetterton, Brands Hatch and Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.