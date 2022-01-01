Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PICTURES and VIDEO: Carnoustie dookers take the plunge into 2022

By Graham Brown and John Post
January 1 2022, 4.05pm Updated: January 1 2022, 6.46pm
Post Thumbnail

Dozens braved the waves to welcome 2022 in style at Carnoustie’s annual New Year Dook.

The event has been the first fixture on the calendar of the town’s rugby club for more than 25 years.

And it was back with a bang on Saturday after a 2021 Covid cancellation.

The dookers rushed into the North Sea after the traditional start of a rugby ball being kicked into the waves.

Organised by Carnoustie Rugby Club and the traditional start is a rugby ball being kicked into the sea. The first to collect it gets a prize and there’s also prizes for best fancy dress and longest in the water.

They were cheered on by a good crowd of spectators who gathered on the dunes behind the Links House golf centre. Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the action.

Spectators and dookers before the action.
Always time for a selfie.
Many braved the cold water.
Ann & Kim Mowatt.
Family fun.
Izzy, Alun and Alison McKenzie.
MacKenzie Strachan and Nate Leslie.
Proud Scot.
Del Bruce, Derek Bruce and George Taylor.
It was a fresh start to the year for participants.
Samantha Pirie and Jane Blake.
Victoria Gallacher, Jamie McAuley, Vanessa Gallacher and Del Gallacher.
Large crowds took part in the annual dook.
A range of fashion choices were on display.
Waves splashed the dookers.
Dookers were treated to good weather.

Arbroath fun

An hour later along the Angus coast, Arbroath also welcomed the return of its New Year Dook after a break last year.

The harbour event raised money for Cancer Research UK.

Kirriemuir Relay for Life committee has taken over the organisation of the dook.

And Broughty Ferry was the setting for the return of one of Scotland’s oldest dooks.

Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association – known as the Phibbies – has organised the event for 130 years.

There were just over 50 dookers this year.

They took the plunge at a new location on Beach Crescent.

The Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association (YeABBA) arranged Broughty Ferry New Year’s Day Dook 2022. Picture shows Joyce McIntosh (YeABBA / Dook organiser) and far right is Jackie Laing (President of YeABBA) alongside some of the YeABBA helpers and McLaughlin & Harvey representatives. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Organisers kept spectator numbers tightly controlled to comply with recently introduced Omicron restrictions.

