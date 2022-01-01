PICTURES and VIDEO: Carnoustie dookers take the plunge into 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dozens braved the waves to welcome 2022 in style at Carnoustie’s annual New Year Dook.

The event has been the first fixture on the calendar of the town’s rugby club for more than 25 years.

And it was back with a bang on Saturday after a 2021 Covid cancellation.

The dookers rushed into the North Sea after the traditional start of a rugby ball being kicked into the waves.

They were cheered on by a good crowd of spectators who gathered on the dunes behind the Links House golf centre. Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the action.

Arbroath fun

An hour later along the Angus coast, Arbroath also welcomed the return of its New Year Dook after a break last year.

The harbour event raised money for Cancer Research UK.

Kirriemuir Relay for Life committee has taken over the organisation of the dook.

And Broughty Ferry was the setting for the return of one of Scotland’s oldest dooks.

Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association – known as the Phibbies – has organised the event for 130 years.

There were just over 50 dookers this year.

They took the plunge at a new location on Beach Crescent.

Organisers kept spectator numbers tightly controlled to comply with recently introduced Omicron restrictions.