Concern for wellbeing of woman after ‘altercation’ with man in Forfar

Help is being sought to trace a woman to ensure she is safe and well, following an “altercation” with a man in Forfar.

The disturbance happened around 1.05am on Sunday January 2 in the Angus town’s Restenneth Drive.

Members of the public reported seeing an altercation take place involving the woman and a man, however, when police arrived, the pair had left the scene.

Police keen to speak to woman

Inquiries have been ongoing to trace the two people, and in particular, police are keen to speak with the woman and ensure she is safe and well.

The female, along with anyone else who can assist police with information, are asked to come forward.

Inspector Grace Ewing from Forfar Police Station said: “We want to establish what the nature of this disturbance was and to speak to both of those involved.

“If you believe you have any relevant information then please get in touch by contacting us on 101 and quoting incident number 166 of January 2.”