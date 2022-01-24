Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar house fire: Residents tell of explosion before woman pulled to safety

By Steven Rae
January 24 2022, 3.19pm Updated: January 24 2022, 3.48pm
Police have remained at the scene of the fire over the weekend.
Police have remained at the scene of the fire over the weekend.

Residents on a Forfar street have told of the moment a woman had to be pulled to safety by firefighters as flames engulfed her home.

The 59-year-old is fighting for her life in hospital following the blaze on King Street on Saturday afternoon.

Police have remained at the scene since as an investigation into the fire continues.

Sarah Keiller, 24, lives next door and says she fled her home with her partner and three-year-old daughter after hearing a “loud bang” as the blaze took hold.

Smoke ‘coming out window’ of house

She said: “I was in here with my daughter and the dog, and then heard a loud bang.

“I thought I heard beeping before that, which I think was perhaps her smoke alarm.

“I came outside and there was smoke coming out of the window. There were lots of other neighbours there – thankfully someone had already called the fire service by then.”

The fire service were amazing, and very quickly pulled her out”

Sarah, who lives with partner Daniel Beaton, 23, says the nature of the bang left her terrified, as she didn’t know what had caused it.

“I wasn’t sure what it was, whether it was an explosion, one of the windows going, or maybe just a hairspray or deodorant can,” she said.

“I got outside and could see black smoke and then flames. One of the neighbours said they had been across and said (the occupant) was conscious.

“Someone had tried to get in, I think, but couldn’t get to her.

Debris outside the property.

“The fire service were amazing, and very quickly pulled her out.

“After that she was taken away in an ambulance. It was worrying.

“Everybody was out in the street – everyone was really worried about her.”

Sarah says she and Daniel have helped the woman with tasks as her neighbours of around two years.

She added: “We were told there was no damage to our property through the wall.

Investigation into fire continues

“The firefighters said if we did smell any smoke or have any worries about ventilation just to get in touch.”

Another neighbour, who asked not to be identified, said: “I just saw lots of smoke and flames.

“All the street were out and everyone was obviously upset and distraught. Then the fire service came and she went away in an ambulance.

“I’ve no idea how she is but hope she’s alright.”

Police say the woman remains in a critical condition and a probe into the cause of the fire is continuing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier