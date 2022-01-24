Forfar house fire: Residents tell of explosion before woman pulled to safety

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents on a Forfar street have told of the moment a woman had to be pulled to safety by firefighters as flames engulfed her home.

The 59-year-old is fighting for her life in hospital following the blaze on King Street on Saturday afternoon.

Police have remained at the scene since as an investigation into the fire continues.

Sarah Keiller, 24, lives next door and says she fled her home with her partner and three-year-old daughter after hearing a “loud bang” as the blaze took hold.

Smoke ‘coming out window’ of house

She said: “I was in here with my daughter and the dog, and then heard a loud bang.

“I thought I heard beeping before that, which I think was perhaps her smoke alarm.

“I came outside and there was smoke coming out of the window. There were lots of other neighbours there – thankfully someone had already called the fire service by then.”

The fire service were amazing, and very quickly pulled her out”

Sarah, who lives with partner Daniel Beaton, 23, says the nature of the bang left her terrified, as she didn’t know what had caused it.

“I wasn’t sure what it was, whether it was an explosion, one of the windows going, or maybe just a hairspray or deodorant can,” she said.

“I got outside and could see black smoke and then flames. One of the neighbours said they had been across and said (the occupant) was conscious.

“Someone had tried to get in, I think, but couldn’t get to her.

“The fire service were amazing, and very quickly pulled her out.

“After that she was taken away in an ambulance. It was worrying.

“Everybody was out in the street – everyone was really worried about her.”

Sarah says she and Daniel have helped the woman with tasks as her neighbours of around two years.

She added: “We were told there was no damage to our property through the wall.

Investigation into fire continues

“The firefighters said if we did smell any smoke or have any worries about ventilation just to get in touch.”

Another neighbour, who asked not to be identified, said: “I just saw lots of smoke and flames.

“All the street were out and everyone was obviously upset and distraught. Then the fire service came and she went away in an ambulance.

“I’ve no idea how she is but hope she’s alright.”

Police say the woman remains in a critical condition and a probe into the cause of the fire is continuing.