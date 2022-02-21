Forfar curling on a roll as senior men capture Scottish title hours after Hailey Duff’s Beijing glory with Team Muirhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forfar curling on a roll as senior men capture Scottish title hours after Hailey Duff’s Beijing glory with Team Muirhead

By Graham Brown
February 21 2022, 5.30pm
Robert Anderson, Mike Ferguson, John Dowell, John Davie and Keith Prentice with the Scottish Senior Men's trophy.
Bleary Beijing eyes didn’t stop Forfar’s senior curlers from focusing on the weekend’s big prize in the national game.

Like thousands across Scotland, a men’s rink from the Angus town watched into early Sunday as Eve Muirhead’s team captured Winter Olympics gold with their demolition job on Japan.

The team skipped by the Perth 31-year-old features Forfar’s Hailey Duff as lead.

So Angus curlers had special reason to share the emotion of events almost 5,000 miles away.

Great Britain's Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate with their gold medals.
But it left Keith Prentice, Robert Anderson, Mike Ferguson, John Dowell and John Davie with just a few precious hours of shut eye to prepare for their title defence.

And 25-year-old Hailey’s gold medal-winning exploits spurred them on to success at Lanarkshire Ice Rink.

Dominant victory

Team Prentice ran out comfortable 7-1 winners over Stranraer opponents.

Mike Ferguson, who owns Forfar Indoor Sports, said the senior title capped a perfect weekend for everyone connected with curling locally.

And he said it was a “privilege” to watch the Beijing final alongside Hailey’s father, John.

Mr Duff, 54, a runner-up in the 2020 Scottish Seniors, also played in the weekend event.

“Hailey’s achievement alongside her teammates is immense,” said Mike.

“So to win the seniors meant it was a weekend of success all round for Forfar curlers.”

He said the two triumphs illustrated the lifelong enjoyment and camaraderie curling can bring.

Plans are now being laid for a rousing reception at the Suttieside Road rink when Hailey arrives back in Angus.

And Mr Ferguson says the Team Muirhead bounce is already being felt there.

Mike Ferguson
Forfar Indoor Sports owner Mike Ferguson.

Bookings for come-and-try curling sessions are pouring in.

“We’ve a bit of the season left,” Mike said.

“Hopefully we can capture some of the phenomenal interest the Olympic gold has created, get people to try and sport and retain them for next season.

“I and so many others are super proud of what Hailey has achieved after starting her curling at Forfar.”

Coronavirus rollercoaster

Mr Ferguson is the chairman of the Scottish Ice Rinks Association.

Facilities across the country battled the prospect of collapse during the pandemic.

Last year, Forfar, Kirkcaldy and Kinross were among a dozen Scottish rinks handed a £1.75 million Scottish Government lifeline aimed at mitigating the impact on ice sports.

It was vital funding for the likes of Forfar.

It is home to more than 40 clubs from Angus, Fife, Perthshire and the Mearns.

And also now an Olympic gold medal-winning curler – and the reigning Scottish senior men’s champions.

