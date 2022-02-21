Forfar curling on a roll as senior men capture Scottish title hours after Hailey Duff’s Beijing glory with Team Muirhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bleary Beijing eyes didn’t stop Forfar’s senior curlers from focusing on the weekend’s big prize in the national game.

Like thousands across Scotland, a men’s rink from the Angus town watched into early Sunday as Eve Muirhead’s team captured Winter Olympics gold with their demolition job on Japan.

The team skipped by the Perth 31-year-old features Forfar’s Hailey Duff as lead.

So Angus curlers had special reason to share the emotion of events almost 5,000 miles away.

But it left Keith Prentice, Robert Anderson, Mike Ferguson, John Dowell and John Davie with just a few precious hours of shut eye to prepare for their title defence.

And 25-year-old Hailey’s gold medal-winning exploits spurred them on to success at Lanarkshire Ice Rink.

Dominant victory

Team Prentice ran out comfortable 7-1 winners over Stranraer opponents.

Mike Ferguson, who owns Forfar Indoor Sports, said the senior title capped a perfect weekend for everyone connected with curling locally.

And he said it was a “privilege” to watch the Beijing final alongside Hailey’s father, John.

Mr Duff, 54, a runner-up in the 2020 Scottish Seniors, also played in the weekend event.

“Hailey’s achievement alongside her teammates is immense,” said Mike.

“So to win the seniors meant it was a weekend of success all round for Forfar curlers.”

He said the two triumphs illustrated the lifelong enjoyment and camaraderie curling can bring.

Plans are now being laid for a rousing reception at the Suttieside Road rink when Hailey arrives back in Angus.

And Mr Ferguson says the Team Muirhead bounce is already being felt there.

Bookings for come-and-try curling sessions are pouring in.

“We’ve a bit of the season left,” Mike said.

“Hopefully we can capture some of the phenomenal interest the Olympic gold has created, get people to try and sport and retain them for next season.

“I and so many others are super proud of what Hailey has achieved after starting her curling at Forfar.”

Coronavirus rollercoaster

Mr Ferguson is the chairman of the Scottish Ice Rinks Association.

Facilities across the country battled the prospect of collapse during the pandemic.

Last year, Forfar, Kirkcaldy and Kinross were among a dozen Scottish rinks handed a £1.75 million Scottish Government lifeline aimed at mitigating the impact on ice sports.

It was vital funding for the likes of Forfar.

It is home to more than 40 clubs from Angus, Fife, Perthshire and the Mearns.

And also now an Olympic gold medal-winning curler – and the reigning Scottish senior men’s champions.