Is the next Hailey Duff on ice? Forfar come-and-try curlers take first steps to emulating new Olympic champion

Forfar’s ice rink owner has captured the pride of the town in lauding Hailey Duff’s “absolutely terrific” achievement as part of Team GB’s gold medal-winning women’s curling team.

And Mike Ferguson is confident the Beijing heroics of Team Muirhead will have youngsters beating a path to the Forfar Indoor Sports ice where Hailey threw her first stone.

As delight over the dominant 10-3 victory against Japan in the early hours of Sunday swept the nation, serendipity saw first timers on the Forfar ice just hours later.

They were taking part in a come-and-try session at the Suttieside Road rink.

It was exactly the baptism Hailey experienced when her father, John, took the then eight-year-old along there to have a go at the roaring game.

And it gripped the determined youngster who now boasts ‘Olympic Gold Medallist’ on her sporting CV.

‘Phenomenal’

Mr Ferguson, who is chairman of the Scottish Ice Rinks Association, is confident curling nationwide will be the winner from the exploits of Eve Muirhead and her side.

“It is terrific for Hailey, terrific for the sport at large and just amazing for Forfar to have an Olympic champion,” said Mike.

“She started her curling at Forfar and has grown into this excellent sportswoman who has just experienced the time of her life in Beijing.

“Hailey was just one of the nine in the pool who could have gone to Beijing and she grasped her opportunity.

“Her season has just been phenomenal.”

Emotional experience

He watched the masterclass final display with Hailey’s dad and Jennifer Dodds’ parents in Lanarkshire where they were for the Scottish seniors’ event.

“To be there with them was an absolute privilege and a very emotional experience,” Mike added.

Earlier in the week, the Forfar rink hosted get-togethers to watch Team GB’s two thrillers against Sweden.

Local curlers watched the nail-biting women’s semi-final victory and the men’s final which saw Team GB edged out by the Scandinavians.

But the timing of the women’s final meant it was a case of setting alarm clocks at home.

Elevated profile

“At the end of the day it was the only sport Team GB medalled in,” Mike said.

“The profile that is going to bring to curling will be immense.

“We had 40 young curlers watching the men’s final alongside the adults there and it was an amazing atmosphere.

“And our come-and-try curling sessions were already getting book out.

“I am sure this will make them even more popular.

“I’ve already had messages from parents saying they would like to bring their child along.

“Our duty is to keep them in the sport and, through the structure we have, to retain them and grow their talent and ability.

“But it’s not just the children who will dream of emulating Hailey that we hope to see take it up.

“Curling is a terrific sport for all ages.

“I just hope this phenomenal achievement will bring many more folk into the game.”