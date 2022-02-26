Angus Accordion and Fiddle Festival set for summer return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus Accordion and Fiddle Festival set for summer return

By Graham Brown
February 26 2022, 7.30am Updated: February 26 2022, 12.40pm
The Iain MacPhail Band playing at a previous Angus festival. Pic: Paul Smith.

A big date in traditional music is back on the Angus calendar for 2022.

After a two-year pandemic absence, Angus Accordion and Fiddle Festival is going ahead in Arbroath.

It will be staged over the opening weekend in July.

It’s a welcome return for an event approaching its 20th anniversary.

The festival came about following a chat between current chairman Steven Carcary and Ron Ramsay on the journey back from a hectic Shetland festival in 2001.

The inaugural event took place in Arbroath in June 2003.

Musicians at a previous festival including committee secretary Graham Bell (front left) and Steven Carcary (front right).

Busy programme

Festival secretary Graham Bell said a packed programme has been lined up for July 12 and 3.

“This is fantastic news and the committee is looking forward to welcoming people back after missing the festival for the last two years,” he said.

But the event format will be changed after organisers had to move it from its traditional venue.

Arbroath Community Centre could be out of commission until next March as a Covid vaccination centre.

There have been calls for council leisure trust Angus Alive to find alternatives to free up the centre, as well as Forfar’s Reid Hall and the Town Hall in Montrose.

Graham said: “We’ve had to make some changes because the community centre can’t be used for functions.

“This year there will be four bands appearing – Neil Hardie, Robert Whitehead, Marian Anderson and Alan Crookston.

“The Friday night format remains the same with a concert and dance at the Royal British Legion and Meadowbank Inn.”

And on Saturday and Sunday, music fans will be able to take in a host of pub sessions throughout the town.

“The Saturday grand dance will be split over two venues,” said Graham.

“They will be the British Legion and the Meadowbank Inn and all four bands will play at both venues.”

The traditional Sunday ceilidh will be at the Meadowbank.

There is also a fundraising May Day ceilidh planned for Sunday May 8.

Graham said: “Again, due to the Reid Hall in Forfar being used as a vaccination centre, it will now be held in Forfar Legion.

You can book tickets through the festival website at www.aaff.co.ukhttps://aaff.vpweb.co.uk/

