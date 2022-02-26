Angus Accordion and Fiddle Festival set for summer return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A big date in traditional music is back on the Angus calendar for 2022.

After a two-year pandemic absence, Angus Accordion and Fiddle Festival is going ahead in Arbroath.

It will be staged over the opening weekend in July.

It’s a welcome return for an event approaching its 20th anniversary.

The festival came about following a chat between current chairman Steven Carcary and Ron Ramsay on the journey back from a hectic Shetland festival in 2001.

The inaugural event took place in Arbroath in June 2003.

Busy programme

Festival secretary Graham Bell said a packed programme has been lined up for July 12 and 3.

“This is fantastic news and the committee is looking forward to welcoming people back after missing the festival for the last two years,” he said.

But the event format will be changed after organisers had to move it from its traditional venue.

Arbroath Community Centre could be out of commission until next March as a Covid vaccination centre.

There have been calls for council leisure trust Angus Alive to find alternatives to free up the centre, as well as Forfar’s Reid Hall and the Town Hall in Montrose.

Graham said: “We’ve had to make some changes because the community centre can’t be used for functions.

“This year there will be four bands appearing – Neil Hardie, Robert Whitehead, Marian Anderson and Alan Crookston.

“The Friday night format remains the same with a concert and dance at the Royal British Legion and Meadowbank Inn.”

And on Saturday and Sunday, music fans will be able to take in a host of pub sessions throughout the town.

“The Saturday grand dance will be split over two venues,” said Graham.

“They will be the British Legion and the Meadowbank Inn and all four bands will play at both venues.”

The traditional Sunday ceilidh will be at the Meadowbank.

There is also a fundraising May Day ceilidh planned for Sunday May 8.

Graham said: “Again, due to the Reid Hall in Forfar being used as a vaccination centre, it will now be held in Forfar Legion.

You can book tickets through the festival website at www.aaff.co.ukhttps://aaff.vpweb.co.uk/