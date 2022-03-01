Abertay study reveals bounce for women’s golf and Angus in wake of Carnoustie major

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carnoustie and golf felt the bounce from the top event in the British women’s game coming to Angus, according to a new report.

The town’s famous links hosted the AIG Women’s Open last summer.

It delivered an estimated £6 million economic shot-in-the-arm to the Angus economy.

And Abertay University academics found it brought a positive effect on local perceptions around the sport.

Study findings

Sports scientists from Abertay surveyed people from across Tayside and Fife before and after the August event.

There was a 67% increase in the number who said they would consider playing golf more often following the staging of the prestigious event there.

And a 20% increase in the number of people who agreed that women golfers can inspire others.

As well as a 16% rise in those who agreed women golfers should be seen as elite athletes.

For Carnoustie, the good news was a 13% jump in those who view the links as an asset to Angus.

Pre and post-event surveys

Dr Graeme Sorbie and Professor David Lavallee of Abertay’s division of sports sciences conducted the study.

Hundreds of people were contacted in the pre-event survey and post-tournament follow-up.

Dr Sorbie said: “We were delighted to work with Carnoustie Golf Links on this impact survey, which underlines the positive impact that golf events can have on local communities.

“Major events like the AIG Women’s Open can be effectively used to spur interest in sport, both in audiences that were previously warm to participation, and those who may have no previous experience of the sport.

“Furthermore, it is great to see that peoples’ perceptions of women golfers increased following the event, which can positively impact the next generation of golfers.”

Carnoustie Golf Links chief executive Michael Wells said: “We are delighted to see the positive results that have come out of this study.

“At Carnoustie Golf Links, we are continually striving to grow participation and perception within the sport.

“We are very proud to have been the host to the AIG Women’s Open in 2021 which has clearly had a positive impact on a local, regional and national level.”

Carnoustie previously staged the event in 2011.

Swede Anna Nordgvist lifted the title in last year’s event, which ran from August 19-22.

The AIG Women’s Open is coming to St Andrews for the third time in 2024.