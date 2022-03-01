LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need to show more adventure if they are to grab fourth spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need to show more adventure if they are to grab fourth spot

By Lee Wilkie
March 1 2022, 8.30am Updated: March 1 2022, 10.27am
Columnist Lee Wilkie says Dundee United need to be more adventurous.
Columnist Lee Wilkie says Dundee United need to be more adventurous.

I think Dundee United have to be satisfied with a point at Pittodrie at the weekend.

They started off great, some nice play leading to the penalty but I was a bit frustrated watching it.

The Tangerines lost control of the game as it went on with Aberdeen having the better of things.

And I felt the subs from Tam Courts were more to hold on to a draw than to go for a win.

I’d have much preferred they’d gone for it a bit more.

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts.

Levitt blow

Losing Dylan Levitt was a blow, he’s been a key player in midfield.

United missed him during that recent spell out injured so they’ll be hoping it’s not an injury that will keep him out for long.

I can understand Calum Butcher coming on in his place, he’s done well recently, but he’s a completely different kind of player to Levitt.

United lack creativity anyway and Butcher isn’t going to bring that.

Set-back: Levitt

I would’ve preferred to see Chris Mochrie or Archie Meekison, players who can create, come on.

But they won a point and sit level with fourth.

Livingston

Next, though, is a tough test at Livingston.

They’ll be on a high after a 4-0 win at Dundee and a good recent run.

The way Dundee United defend, though, they won’t find it nearly as easy to score as they did on Saturday.

Huge game for both teams.

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Asghar opens up on Fulham link-up, Kerr Smith to Aston Villa deal and the NEXT generation of Dundee United heroes

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]