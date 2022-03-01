LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need to show more adventure if they are to grab fourth spot

I think Dundee United have to be satisfied with a point at Pittodrie at the weekend.
They started off great, some nice play leading to the penalty but I was a bit frustrated watching it.
The Tangerines lost control of the game as it went on with Aberdeen having the better of things.
And I felt the subs from Tam Courts were more to hold on to a draw than to go for a win.
I’d have much preferred they’d gone for it a bit more.
Levitt blow
Losing Dylan Levitt was a blow, he’s been a key player in midfield.
United missed him during that recent spell out injured so they’ll be hoping it’s not an injury that will keep him out for long.
I can understand Calum Butcher coming on in his place, he’s done well recently, but he’s a completely different kind of player to Levitt.
United lack creativity anyway and Butcher isn’t going to bring that.
I would’ve preferred to see Chris Mochrie or Archie Meekison, players who can create, come on.
But they won a point and sit level with fourth.
Livingston
Next, though, is a tough test at Livingston.
They’ll be on a high after a 4-0 win at Dundee and a good recent run.
The way Dundee United defend, though, they won’t find it nearly as easy to score as they did on Saturday.
Huge game for both teams.
