Beijing bounce continues at Forfar rink in full house of national curling action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Curling interest remains red hot in Forfar in the wake of Team GB’s Beijing success.

The town rink is playing host to two major events this week.

And following local star Hailey Duff’s part in the gold medal-winning Winter Olympics performance of Team Muirhead, Forfar Indoor Sports has had to add extra come-and-try sessions to keep up with demand.

Centre owner Mike Ferguson says the Beijing buzz remains strong in a busy time for the facility.

Prestigious national event

“This week we have been hosting the Henderson Bishop Trophy which involves 20 rinks of lady curlers from all over Scotland,” he said.

“It was postponed from a previous year and has now come to Forfar.

“So the timing couldn’t have been better for us after the huge interest around Team GB’s success.

“It’s the first time Forfar has staged an all-ladies national competition, so it’s a great honour for us.

“These are the good quality grass roots curlers which are the bread and butter of the sport for rinks like Forfar.”

Perth, Kirkcaldy and Kinross are all competing, alongside two home town rinks.

“And we go straight from that into the Rink Championship finals on Friday and Saturday with 24 rinks from all over Scotland competing,” said Mike.

“These competitions are bringing people to stay in Angus and Dundee so it’s a great boost for the area.

“And there is the very important aspect of meeting curlers from all around the country.

“At Forfar we work really hard to maintain that social aspect for all the clubs who curl here.

“Hopefully they will all enjoy their time on and off the ice here.”

Momentum

Mike added: “There’s been good interest in curling since Beijing and we are doing all we can to keep that momentum going.”

Extra taster sessions have been added in and the beginner programme is being boosted for those who like their first taste of throwing a stone.

“We always get a good response to come-and-try sessions at the start of the season.

“But to have this extra interest towards the end of the season because of the Winter Olympics success is definitely a boost.

“We are definitely seeing a good feed into our gateway clubs here at Forfar.

“They’re set up to try and give new curlers a year or two in the sport before then then hopefully break out into another club.”

More than 40 clubs from Angus, Fife, Perthshire and the Mearns curl at Forfar.