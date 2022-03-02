Beijing bounce continues at Forfar rink in full house of national curling action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Beijing bounce continues at Forfar rink in full house of national curling action

By Graham Brown
March 2 2022, 4.30pm Updated: March 3 2022, 8.37am
Action from the Henderson Bishop Trophy at Forfar. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Action from the Henderson Bishop Trophy at Forfar. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Curling interest remains red hot in Forfar in the wake of Team GB’s Beijing success.

The town rink is playing host to two major events this week.

And following local star Hailey Duff’s part in the gold medal-winning Winter Olympics performance of Team Muirhead, Forfar Indoor Sports has had to add extra come-and-try sessions to keep up with demand.

Centre owner Mike Ferguson says the Beijing buzz remains strong in a busy time for the facility.

Forfar curling
Curlers taking part in the Henderson Bishop event at Forfar. PIc: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Prestigious national event

“This week we have been hosting the Henderson Bishop Trophy which involves 20 rinks of lady curlers from all over Scotland,” he said.

“It was postponed from a previous year and has now come to Forfar.

Forfar curling
Jenny McGlynn of the Suttieside team throws a stone in the Henderson Bishop event. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“So the timing couldn’t have been better for us after the huge interest around Team GB’s success.

“It’s the first time Forfar has staged an all-ladies national competition, so it’s a great honour for us.

“These are the good quality grass roots curlers which are the bread and butter of the sport for rinks like Forfar.”

Forfar curling
The Stranraer rink in action at Forfar. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Perth, Kirkcaldy and Kinross are all competing, alongside two home town rinks.

“And we go straight from that into the Rink Championship finals on Friday and Saturday with 24 rinks from all over Scotland competing,” said Mike.

“These competitions are bringing people to stay in Angus and Dundee so it’s a great boost for the area.

Forfar ice rink
The busy Forfar curling centre. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“And there is the very important aspect of meeting curlers from all around the country.

“At Forfar we work really hard to maintain that social aspect for all the clubs who curl here.

“Hopefully they will all enjoy their time on and off the ice here.”

Momentum

Mike added: “There’s been good interest in curling since Beijing and we are doing all we can to keep that momentum going.”

Extra taster sessions have been added in and the beginner programme is being boosted for those who like their first taste of throwing a stone.

“We always get a good response to come-and-try sessions at the start of the season.

Forfar Indoor Sports
Forfar Indoor Sports owner Mike Ferguson at the rink.

“But to have this extra interest towards the end of the season because of the Winter Olympics success is definitely a boost.

“We are definitely seeing a good feed into our gateway clubs here at Forfar.

“They’re set up to try and give new curlers a year or two in the sport before then then hopefully break out into another club.”

More than 40 clubs from Angus, Fife, Perthshire and the Mearns curl at Forfar.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]