Forfar funeral arranger Collette reflects on three decades of service after taboo-breaking career choice

Collette Campbell entered the funeral care sector by chance.

In the early 1990s she joined the retail team of the East Angus Society – a group of local businesses that would later join the Co-op.

Little did she know at the time she would be recognised three decades on for her long service with Alexander Bain Funeralcare in Forfar.

And she has witnessed huge changes in a profession she could hardly admit to being part of when she started out.

As a young woman she found a taboo around her decision to work in the male-dominated industry.

And her children avoided revealing their mum worked as a funeral arranger when youngsters were asked about their parents’ professions at school.

“People couldn’t understand why I wanted to work in the funeral sector, but it didn’t bother me,” she said.

Changing times

And she reflected on the huge changes she has seen since those early days.

Modern-day farewells are filled with colour, music – and laughter.

It is a far cry from the traditions of the past.

Collette remembers families were faced with the simple choice of two colours of coffin.

“When I first started, there were only two options: light-coloured for a lady and dark-coloured for a man,” she said.

And the staid ceremonies have now been overtaken by celebrations of the lives of loved ones gone.

“Families had less say in how ceremonies were being organised, said Collette.

“There was an established procedure that did not allow for many variations.”

“It couldn’t be more different today – at Coop Funeralcare we can personalise pretty much every aspect of a final farewell to reflect a life lived.

“What I have always loved about my role is that, if you treat the families in your care the same way you would want your loved one to be treated, you can make a huge impact on your community.”

Career opportunity

Collette had been working in retail and was keen to get back into education.

She set her sights on a diploma showcasing her administrative abilities.

And during a drop-in college course she saw a job opening with Alexander Bain funeral directors in the Angus town.

Thirty years ago, there were very few female funeral arrangers.” Collette Campbell.

Collette felt it presented the best opportunity for her to exercise her newly-acquired qualifications.

“Thirty years ago, there were very few female funeral arrangers,” she added.

“And all of us were labelled as ‘admin staff’.

“Nowadays, you see funeral arrangers and directors from all walks of life, regardless of gender, ethnicity or religion, which ensures we can cater to every member of our community.

“There is also a greater choice for families to customise the services of loved ones in order to reflect who they really were in life.

“You can get a coffin in any colour you can think of, you can add designs and really personalise every little aspect of a funeral service.”

‘Follow your ambition’

Collette said she would encourage anyone who is curious about joining the funeral care sector to be brave and follow their instinct.

“If you want to pursue a career in funeral care, don’t let anybody stop you.

“With Co-op Funeralcare, I was really lucky to have a great team.

“We would always turn to each other for support and lift each other up after a hard day.

“I cannot imagine what the past 30 years would have been like had I not decided to give this industry a go and see whether it’s for me.

“One thing is certain, my passion for supporting the bereaved grows stronger day by day.

“I get such a huge feeling of fulfilment knowing I’ve done my very best to support someone in their time of greatest need.”