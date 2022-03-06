Forfar funeral arranger Collette reflects on three decades of service after taboo-breaking career choice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forfar funeral arranger Collette reflects on three decades of service after taboo-breaking career choice

By Graham Brown
March 6 2022, 8.05am
Collette Campbell has spent three decades in funeral profession. Supplied by Co-op Funeralcare.
Collette Campbell entered the funeral care sector by chance.

In the early 1990s she joined the retail team of the East Angus Society – a group of local businesses that would later join the Co-op.

Little did she know at the time she would be recognised three decades on for her long service with Alexander Bain Funeralcare in Forfar.

And she has witnessed huge changes in a profession she could hardly admit to being part of when she started out.

Collette Campbell
Collette Campbell at the Alexander Bain service rooms in Forfar. Supplied by Co-op Funeralcare.

As a young woman she found a taboo around her decision to work in the male-dominated industry.

And her children avoided revealing their mum worked as a funeral arranger when youngsters were asked about their parents’ professions at school.

“People couldn’t understand why I wanted to work in the funeral sector, but it didn’t bother me,” she said.

Changing times

And she reflected on the huge changes she has seen since those early days.

Modern-day farewells are filled with colour, music – and laughter.

It is a far cry from the traditions of the past.

Collette remembers families were faced with the simple choice of two colours of coffin.

“When I first started, there were only two options: light-coloured for a lady and dark-coloured for a man,” she said.

And the staid ceremonies have now been overtaken by celebrations of the lives of loved ones gone.

“Families had less say in how ceremonies were being organised, said Collette.

“There was an established procedure that did not allow for many variations.”

“It couldn’t be more different today – at Coop Funeralcare we can personalise pretty much every aspect of a final farewell to reflect a life lived.

“What I have always loved about my role is that, if you treat the families in your care the same way you would want your loved one to be treated, you can make a huge impact on your community.”

Career opportunity

Collette had been working in retail and was keen to get back into education.

She set her sights on a diploma showcasing her administrative abilities.

And during a drop-in college course she saw a job opening with Alexander Bain funeral directors in the Angus town.

Thirty years ago, there were very few female funeral arrangers.”

Collette Campbell.

Collette felt it presented the best opportunity for her to exercise her newly-acquired qualifications.

“Thirty years ago, there were very few female funeral arrangers,” she added.

“And all of us were labelled as ‘admin staff’.

“Nowadays, you see funeral arrangers and directors from all walks of life, regardless of gender, ethnicity or religion, which ensures we can cater to every member of our community.

“There is also a greater choice for families to customise the services of loved ones in order to reflect who they really were in life.

“You can get a coffin in any colour you can think of, you can add designs and really personalise every little aspect of a funeral service.”

‘Follow your ambition’

Collette said she would encourage anyone who is curious about joining the funeral care sector to be brave and follow their instinct.

“If you want to pursue a career in funeral care, don’t let anybody stop you.

“With Co-op Funeralcare, I was really lucky to have a great team.

“We would always turn to each other for support and lift each other up after a hard day.

“I cannot imagine what the past 30 years would have been like had I not decided to give this industry a go and see whether it’s for me.

“One thing is certain, my passion for supporting the bereaved grows stronger day by day.

“I get such a huge feeling of fulfilment knowing I’ve done my very best to support someone in their time of greatest need.”

