Man knocked from motorbike after crash at Arbroath junction

A man was knocked from his motorbike following a crash with a car in Arbroath on Sunday night.

The collision took place at the Arbirlot Road West and Bloomfield Road junction just before 10pm.

Police were called to the scene soon after, however it is not yet known if the biker was injured during the incident.

Officers are now looking to trace the owner of the silver Vauxhall Astra that struck the man.

Police appeal

A spokesperson said: “About 9.50pm, Sunday March 27, at the junction between Arbirlot Road West and Bloomfield Road in Arbroath a male has been knocked from his yellow motorbike by a car.

“The car is described as a silver Vauxhall Astra hatchback. There is no number plate known at this time.

“If anyone has any information in relation to this incident please call 101, quoting reference CR/12686/22 or contact Crimestoppers to assist local officers with the inquiry.”