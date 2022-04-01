The Great Angus Beach Clean: How YOU can do your bit this weekend to help turn the tide against marine litter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

The Great Angus Beach Clean: How YOU can do your bit this weekend to help turn the tide against marine litter

By Graham Brown
April 1 2022, 12.48pm Updated: April 1 2022, 1.53pm
Ladyloan PS youngsters kicked off the Great Angus Beach Clean at Arbroath's Inchcape Park. Pic Paul Reid
Ladyloan PS youngsters kicked off the Great Angus Beach Clean at Arbroath's Inchcape Park. Pic Paul Reid

The Great Angus Beach Clean is under way.

And this weekend you have the chance to play a part in adding to the NINE TONNES of rubbish the event has gathered since it began in 2019.

It is a dedicated weekend of action in a year-round effort to rid Angus of marine litter.

Great Angus Beach Clean
All kinds of marine rubbish washes up on the shore. Pic Paul Reid.

Ladyloan primary litter champs

And young litter pickers from Arbroath’s Ladyloan primary led the way with the launch of the 2022 clean-up at Inchcape Park on Friday.

Ladyloan is the area’s Marine Species and Litter School champion.

So its P7 pupils were determined to set a good example to people across the district.

They certainly did that by collecting more than 70 kilos of rubbish in just a couple of hours.

Great Angus Beach Clean
Ladyloan pupils head out on the Great Angus Beach Clean. Pic: Paul Reid.

And they were joined by Lauren Smith from Turning the Plastic Tide and Angus Council marine litter and species champion, Councillor Julie Bell.

Angus Clean Environments spearheads the project.

And Wendy Murray of ACE hopes the youngsters’ enthusiasm will inspire others this weekend.

The first Great Angus Beach Clean took place in May 2019.

“It was the largest event of its kind in the county and involved 200 locals over three days,” Wendy said.

Great Angus Beach Clean
James Anderson, Ian Wren, Councillor Julie Bell and Wendy Murray with some of the litter collected. Pic: Paul Reid.

“Since then it’s collected around nine tonnes of marine litter.

“The last one in September 2021 saw more than a tonne of litter collected in ten areas between Monifieth and Montrose.

“It’s mostly the usual suspects of bottles, cans, fast food packaging and ghost fishing gear.

“But volunteers picked up tyres, oil canisters and lots of cigarette butts and bags of dog poo.”

Deadly discovery

“And at Barry Buddon we found four bags containing tiny polystyrene balls washed ashore,” Wendy said.

“These are deadly as they never escape from the marine environment and are swallowed by birds and fish.

“And this doesn’t include the vast amount of marine litter picked up by individuals and groups on a regular basis throughout the year.”

Inchcape Park
Ladyloan pupils combing the Inchcape Park rock armour for marine rubbish. Pic: Paul Reid.

ACE won LEADER funding for an all-terrain vehicle to help their effort.

And it will be well used this weekend to pick up hundreds of bags of rubbish.

The initiative has also extended inland to areas including Friockheim, where local litter champion James Anderson is the driving force.

Great Angus Beach Clean events near you

There are organised beach cleans at locations right up the Angus coast.

Ferryden: Saturday 9.30am to 11am. Bacon rolls afterwards.

Lunan Bay: Saturday 9.30am. Meet at car park.

East Haven: Saturday 10am. Meet at East Haven car park heritage point

Monifieth/Barry Buddon: Saturday 10am. meet at Monifieth beach car park.

Friockheim Park: Saturday 8am to 6pm. Litter picking and litter share station open all day.

Scurdie Ness: Sunday 10.30am. Meet at Cairn.

Carnoustie: Sunday 10am to noon. Meet at beach car park opposite railway station.

Montrose Bay: No organised clean-up so please go to the beach and pick up your ‘four for the shore’.

Ladyloan PS
Ladyloan’s litter pickers in action. Pic Paul Reid.

Victoria Park pick delayed

And Arbroath Litter and Poo Fighters group is making sure the town’s most popular seafront park isn’t missed out.

But Victoria Park will be cleaned up next Saturday.

It is due to a large scale independence march taking place in the town this weekend.

The event coincides with the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath and organisers hope as many as 10,000 people will turn out.

Great Angus Beach Clean
The clean-up squad set off on their Inchcape Park mission. Pic Paul Reid.

Poo Fighters organiser Ian Wren said: “We couldn’t go to Victoria Park because the march finishes there.

“So we have organised the clean-up to take place on Saturday April 9 instead, starting at 10am.

“And we would love to see people there to help us.”

The group carries out weekly local litter picks.

They are always on the lookout for sponsorship from local businesses and have already donated more than £1,600 to good causes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]