Disruption warning as Arbroath pro-independence march approved on third try

By Lindsey Hamilton
March 21 2022, 7.00pm Updated: March 21 2022, 7.12pm
An All Under One Banner independence march.
Scottish independence campaigners will march in Arbroath next month after their rally was approved on the third bid.

Up to 10,000 could descend on the Angus town for the march on April 2, organised by All Under One Banner (AUOB).

It was originally planned for 2020 to coincide with the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

But the march was cancelled as coronavirus took hold.

And a 2021 attempt to stage it also fell victim to pandemic restrictions.

The 2022 date was chosen because of its closeness to the April 6 1320 signing of the declaration.

The march has now been given the green light by Angus Council and campaigners will walk through the town and past the historic Arbroath Abbey.

‘Significant disruption’ expected

Organisers previously said they hoped for as many as 10,000 attendees.

A council spokesman has warned of road closures and delays.

He said: “Angus Council, working with Police Scotland, has approved a procession followed by a rally, which will take place on Saturday  April 2.

“The public is advised that this will cause significant disruption to Arbroath town centre between 12pm and approximately 4pm in terms of traffic disruption, road closures, suspension of parking, access to some areas and delays to public transport.”

.All Under One Banner plan a 10,000-strong independence march in Arbroath in April. Picture shows; Arbroath independence route march.

The spokesman added: “Residents and visitors in the vicinity may also find short term disruption to access and egress from their properties, businesses and car parks etc. during the duration of the procession, which is scheduled to start at 12.20pm in Inchcape Park and terminate at Victoria Park at 2pm.”

Declaration of Arbroath anniversary march

Original plans for 2020 saw two independence factions bring forward march bids.

AUOB and the Scottish Independence Movement lodged separate procession bids to coincide with what was to be the launch of the Arbroath 2020 celebrations.

Arbroath Abbey
The route will pass Arbroath Abbey.

The main Arbroath 2020 celebration programme was also ditched due to Covid-19, but an Arbroath 2020+1 festival went ahead 12 months later.

