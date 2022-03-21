‘They were just unlucky’: St Andrews researchers discover more about how dinosaurs went extinct

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
'They were just unlucky': St Andrews researchers discover more about how dinosaurs went extinct

By Alasdair Clark
March 21 2022, 7.00pm
Research by experts at St Andrews University has revealed more about how dinosaurs became extinct.

Experts from St Andrews University have discovered more about how dinosaurs went extinct – with one researcher saying they were “just really unlucky”.

Dr Aubrey Zerkle says their fate was sealed in part because of where a six-mile-wide asteroid impacted the planet.

But research suggests that climate cooling associated with sulphur gases that were ejected into the atmosphere as a result of the asteroid strike directly contributed to the reptiles’ extinction.

Dr Zerkle, of the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the Fife university, said: “One reason this particular impact was so devastating to life seems to be that it landed in a marine environment that was rich in sulphur and other volatiles.

“The dinosaurs were just really unlucky.”

Without the impact, and the release of the gases into the climate, it is thought life on Earth would have been different – with dinosaurs the dominant species.

But while the strike was catastrophic for the reptiles and other life, it allowed for the diversification of mammals – including primates.

The true extent of the role of these sulphurous gases has not been known fully until now.

Dr Zerkle and a group of experts from Syracuse University in New York, Bristol University and Texas A&M University have published new research on the topic.

St Andrews University dinosaur research
A scene from northern Laurentia (North America) in the period a few weeks after the impact showing the onset of freezing weather and skies loaded with sulphur aerosols.

The researches examined material deposited in a sea, now represented by rocks found along the Brazos River in Texas.

Dr James Witts, of the School of Earth Sciences at Bristol University, said: “Our data provided the first direct evidence for the massive amounts of sulphur released by the Chicxulub impact.

“It’s amazing to be able to see such rapid and catastrophic global change in the geological record.”

White spots on rocks examined by researchers gave a glimpse into what happened 66 million years ago.

Christopher Junium of Syracuse University, said: “The initial effects of the impact were caused by rock dust, soot and wildfires.

“But the sulphur aerosols extended the time period over which life would have suffered from extreme cooling, reduced sunlight and acidification of the land surface and oceans, and it was this extended duration of cooling that likely played a central role in the severity of the extinction.”

