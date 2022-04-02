A million and more Montrose reasons to say thanks to the town’s volunteers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
A million and more Montrose reasons to say thanks to the town’s volunteers

By Graham Brown
April 2 2022, 6.05am
Caroline Campbell of Montrose Rugby Club and Rotarian Ross Thomson. Pic: Montrose Rotary Club.
Caroline Campbell of Montrose Rugby Club and Rotarian Ross Thomson. Pic: Montrose Rotary Club.

Montrose has delivered a huge pat on the back to the volunteers who go above and beyond for the community.

And a quick tot-up of their efforts has revealed locals have millions of good reasons to thank them.

Because their hours of dedicated volunteering is worth a fortune.

Montrose Rotary awards
Edie and Andrew Gauldie of Lunan Bay Communities Partnership with Rotarian Nikki Holland. Supplied by Montrose Rotary Club.

Inaugural event

Montrose Rotary Club organised the inaugural Community Volunteer Awards night at the Park Hotel.

It saw 44 individuals, voluntary groups, charities and community organisations honoured.

Scotmid sponsored the ceremony.

The idea of the celebration began before the pandemic.

Montrose Rotary Club
Philos Cafe volunteers Ann Tulley and Di Millar with Rotarian David May. Pic: Montrose Rotary Club.

And although Covid put the event on hold it also served to heighten the appreciation of local volunteers.

Rotarian Ross Thomson, the MC for the event, shared many of the success stories.

And he revealed the huge value of the volunteers.

“Let’s focus on four of the groups and charities – Philos Cafe, Shelter, Montrose Rugby Club and Lunan Bay Communities Partnership,” Ross said.

“Together they had 266 volunteer hours a week.

“A minimum wage of £9.50 per hour gives a value of around £131,000 over the year.

“So if you multiply that by 11 for our 44 groups and volunteers recognised you are £5,000 short of £1.5 million in monetary terms.”

Montrose Coastguard
Gary- Macdonald of Montrose-Coastguard with Rotarian Fiona McLaren. Pic: Montrose Rotary Club.

Moving ceremony

And Rotarian Ally Hutchison said it was an incredibly powerful illustration of community spirit.

“It was very moving to realise just how many individuals in our town are prepared to give up their time for the benefit of others,” said Ally.

“The idea to recognise our voluntary community in Montrose was born more than two years ago.

Shelter Scotland
Shelter shop volunteers Joyce Mair and Jackie Begg with Rotarian Nikki Holland. Pic: Montrose Rotary Club.

“The pandemic put a hold on the planning.

“But is anything Covid has emphasised the fantastic community spirit and endurance of the voluntary sector.

“We just wanted to be able to say a big thank you to all those who were recognised.

“Special thanks go to Lynne Ogg at Scotmid, Jack McPherson and the team at the Park Hotel.”

