A million and more Montrose reasons to say thanks to the town’s volunteers

Montrose has delivered a huge pat on the back to the volunteers who go above and beyond for the community.

And a quick tot-up of their efforts has revealed locals have millions of good reasons to thank them.

Because their hours of dedicated volunteering is worth a fortune.

Inaugural event

Montrose Rotary Club organised the inaugural Community Volunteer Awards night at the Park Hotel.

It saw 44 individuals, voluntary groups, charities and community organisations honoured.

Scotmid sponsored the ceremony.

The idea of the celebration began before the pandemic.

And although Covid put the event on hold it also served to heighten the appreciation of local volunteers.

Rotarian Ross Thomson, the MC for the event, shared many of the success stories.

And he revealed the huge value of the volunteers.

“Let’s focus on four of the groups and charities – Philos Cafe, Shelter, Montrose Rugby Club and Lunan Bay Communities Partnership,” Ross said.

“Together they had 266 volunteer hours a week.

“A minimum wage of £9.50 per hour gives a value of around £131,000 over the year.

“So if you multiply that by 11 for our 44 groups and volunteers recognised you are £5,000 short of £1.5 million in monetary terms.”

Moving ceremony

And Rotarian Ally Hutchison said it was an incredibly powerful illustration of community spirit.

“It was very moving to realise just how many individuals in our town are prepared to give up their time for the benefit of others,” said Ally.

“The idea to recognise our voluntary community in Montrose was born more than two years ago.

“The pandemic put a hold on the planning.

“But is anything Covid has emphasised the fantastic community spirit and endurance of the voluntary sector.

“We just wanted to be able to say a big thank you to all those who were recognised.

“Special thanks go to Lynne Ogg at Scotmid, Jack McPherson and the team at the Park Hotel.”