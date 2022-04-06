Appeal success clears way for two-bedroom home on site of former Carnoustie Coastguard station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Appeal success clears way for two-bedroom home on site of former Carnoustie Coastguard station

By Graham Brown
April 6 2022, 1.17pm
A two-bedroom house has been approved for the site of Carnoustie's former Coastguard station.
A two-bedroom house has been approved for the site of Carnoustie's former Coastguard station.

Carnoustie’s former Coastguard station is set for conversion into a seafront family home.

It comes after Angus councillors upheld an appeal over the plan for a two-bedroom house on the Admiral Street site.

Applicant Susan Alexander challenged the authority over the non-determination of her proposal which was first submitted in July 2021.

Carnoustie coastguard station
The old Coastguard station sits beside the seafront cycle path. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

A council determination deadline passed in October last year.

The plan drew a host of local objections but never came before planning councillors.

So now the authority’s five-man development review committee has looked at the plan and given it the go-ahead.

The proposal

There has been a Coastguard station on the site since at least 1900.

But the original building was demolished and replaced around 1999.

It shut down several years ago and the area is served by stations in Arbroath, Montrose and Dundee.

The new plan will extend the empty building to create a two-bed home.

On the ground floor there will be a kitchen/dining space, master bedroom suite and garage.

Carnoustie house
The planned layout of the new house. Supplied by Angus Council.

The first floor will have a second bedroom and living space.

Access will be taken from the unadopted road leading off Admiral Street.

Carnoustie house
An architect’s impression of the house interior. Supplied by Garry Adam.

The old station also has a seafront entrance from the national cycle path which runs directly in front  of the site.

But it’s not planned to use that as a vehicle acccess.

Architect Gary Adam said the aim is to create a “sensitive and modest” family home on the empty site.

Carnoustie Coastguard station
The old Coastguard station at Carnoustie. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Local opposition

But the plan generated a number of neighbouring objections.

Those included concerns over the scale of the house and possible overshadowing.

And there were also objections over access and parking arrangements.

Opponents also fear the property could become an Airbnb-type holiday home.

The committee’s view

Councillors carried out a site visit before making a decision on the application.

Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff said: “Having looked at some of the buildings in the locale, what’s proposed doesn’t seem to be exceptional.”

He branded the car parking objections “spurious”.

“I don’t see any strong reason for rejecting this,” he said.

Carnoustie coastguard
An architect’s impression of the planned house. Supplied by Garry Adam.

Arbroath West and Letham councillor Alex King said: “I’m in two minds.

“It is a brownfield site, however the building is quite large and takes up a lot more room than the previous building.

“On balance I’m inclined to allow the appeal and approve the building.”

Carnoustie coastguard station
The former station looking west. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

But Arbroath West and Letham Independent Richard Moore said: “I’m going to be the lone voice here.

“It’s a very compact site.

“It is an interesting design but I think it’s inconsistent with the surroundings.

“Policy requires developments to be of an appropriate scale and nature and I don’t find this to be the case.

“The property is going to be directly beside the cycle path so it’s going to stand out even more.”

The review committee approved the house and planning conditions for the development will be brought forward in a few weeks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier