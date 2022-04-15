Egg-ceptional primary pupils brighten Broughty Ferry with Easter artwork

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus and Dundee primary pupils have created a cracking and colourful Broughty Ferry Easter display.

Youngsters from seven local schools were asked to get creative in a challenge set by Dundee business MadeAt94.

The personalised gift company is involved in a ‘year of giving’ with the aim of supporting charities every day of 2022.

It is business owner Kevin Matthew’s latest innovative way of giving something back to community groups and good causes.

Broughty bunny hunt

MadeAt94 put together an Easter bunny hunt in Ferry shop windows during the school holidays.

And they were delighted when nearly 30 local businesses agreed to take part.

But they also sent large scale wooden eggs out to seven primaries for children to decorate.

Mattocks, Murroes, Seaview, Grange, Barnhill, Eastern and Craigiebarns were tasked with coming up with eye-catching designs.

And the eggs have been hung on the railings outside Broughty library for passers-by to enjoy.

On Friday, Kevin was joined by a trio of fellow judges to pick a winner.

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce CEO Alison Henderson, Whimsical Lush artist Suzanne Scott and Craig Simpson of Jigsaw Media picked Grange primary’s entry as the top egg.

The school will get craft materials as a prize.

All the eggs

Here’s the Grange entry and the other half dozen impressive eggs.

In January, MadeAt94 gave away more than £600 worth of craft and educational items.

They more than doubled that in giveaways through a schools’ Valentine’s project in February.

And Kevin has pledged to keep it going all the way through the year.