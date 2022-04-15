Egg-ceptional primary pupils brighten Broughty Ferry with Easter artwork

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Egg-ceptional primary pupils brighten Broughty Ferry with Easter artwork

By Graham Brown
April 15 2022, 6.39pm
Judges Kevin Matthew, Alison Henderson, Suzanne Scott and Craig Simpson with the winning Grange primary egg. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Judges Kevin Matthew, Alison Henderson, Suzanne Scott and Craig Simpson with the winning Grange primary egg. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Angus and Dundee primary pupils have created a cracking and colourful Broughty Ferry Easter display.

Youngsters from seven local schools were asked to get creative in a challenge set by Dundee business MadeAt94.

The personalised gift company is involved in a ‘year of giving’ with the aim of supporting charities every day of 2022.

It is business owner Kevin Matthew’s latest innovative way of giving something back to community groups and good causes.

Broughty Ferry Easter
Competition judges Suzanne Scott, Alison Henderson, Craig Simpson and Kevin Matthew at Broughty library. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Broughty bunny hunt

MadeAt94 put together an Easter bunny hunt in Ferry shop windows during the school holidays.

And they were delighted when nearly 30 local businesses agreed to take part.

But they also sent large scale wooden eggs out to seven primaries for children to decorate.

Mattocks, Murroes, Seaview, Grange, Barnhill, Eastern and Craigiebarns were tasked with coming up with eye-catching designs.

And the eggs have been hung on the railings outside Broughty library for passers-by to enjoy.

On Friday, Kevin was joined by a trio of fellow judges to pick a winner.

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce CEO Alison Henderson, Whimsical Lush artist Suzanne Scott and Craig Simpson of Jigsaw Media picked Grange primary’s entry as the top egg.

The school will get craft materials as a prize.

All the eggs

Here’s the Grange entry and the other half dozen impressive eggs.

Grange primary school
Grange primary’s winning egg. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Barnhill primary
Barnhill primary’s ‘Egguality’ effort. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Seaview primary
Seaview primary’s colourful creation. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Forthill
Forthill After School Club’s Humpty Dumpty-inspired egg. Pic: Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media.
Craigiebarns primary
Craigiebarns primary’s egg entry. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Mattocks school
Mattocks school’s marvellous egg. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Murroes
Murroes primary’s egg-cellent entry. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

In January, MadeAt94 gave away more than £600 worth of craft and educational items.

They more than doubled that in giveaways through a schools’ Valentine’s project in February.

And Kevin has pledged to keep it going all the way through the year.

