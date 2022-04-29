Angus litter crusader James picks up Young Scot volunteer accolade to add to long list of achievements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Angus litter crusader James picks up Young Scot volunteer accolade to add to long list of achievements

By Graham Brown
April 29 2022, 5.35pm
James Anderson and proud mum Ann at the Young Scot ceremony. Pic: ENABLE Scotland.
Angus community champion James Anderson has been named the Young Scot volunteer of the year in recognition of his dedication to his helping others.

The Friockheim 18-year-old is a driving force in keeping the village clean and also grits local streets when the bad weather hits.

James Anderson Friockheim
But James, who suffers from autism, even finds time to deliver disability and anti-bullying workshops to schools and youth organisations.

His activism took him to Geneva as a schoolboy where he spoke to an international conference.

Thousands of worthy nominees

At a star-studded ceremony at Edinburgh’s International Conference Centre he was named as the Young Scot volunteer of the year.

He was one of just three people shortlisted from thousands of entrants.

It was an evening of double delight for Angus.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic gold medal-winning curler Hailey Duff, from Forfar, was the 2022 sports award winner alongside paralympic skiing brothers Neil and Andrew Simpson.

Litter hub founder

James set up the Friockheim community litter hub.

And he expanded his volunteer role from clearing neighbours’ paths of snow in the winter into tackling the entire village with a mechanical salt spreader.

On the harshest days it means a 3am start for a task that can take until lunchtime.

“I like to do what I can to help,” said the modest teenager.

Friockheim litter hub
James’ proud mum, Ann, said: “We are delighted for James to win this award.

“He works tirelessly in his own time for our community and helping others.

“Hopefully this will inspire a new generation of volunteers to come forward.

“This wouldn’t have been possible unless ENABLE Scotland, Angus Carers Centre and Carnoustie High School hadn’t nurtured James into becoming the young caring man he is today.”

James Anderson
And ENABLE Scotland director Jan Savage hailed the teenager’s work.

“One of the greatest privileges of ENABLE Scotland’s grassroots member-led movement for change is working with people like James and others in our ACE groups.”

The organisation has more than 20 Active Community of Empowered People (ACE) groups across the country.

“It has been amazing to be alongside James on his journey to becoming an internationally- recognised human rights defender,” said Jan. “He is inspirational”.

