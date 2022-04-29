Angus litter crusader James picks up Young Scot volunteer accolade to add to long list of achievements

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus community champion James Anderson has been named the Young Scot volunteer of the year in recognition of his dedication to his helping others.

The Friockheim 18-year-old is a driving force in keeping the village clean and also grits local streets when the bad weather hits.

But James, who suffers from autism, even finds time to deliver disability and anti-bullying workshops to schools and youth organisations.

His activism took him to Geneva as a schoolboy where he spoke to an international conference.

Thousands of worthy nominees

At a star-studded ceremony at Edinburgh’s International Conference Centre he was named as the Young Scot volunteer of the year.

He was one of just three people shortlisted from thousands of entrants.

It was an evening of double delight for Angus.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic gold medal-winning curler Hailey Duff, from Forfar, was the 2022 sports award winner alongside paralympic skiing brothers Neil and Andrew Simpson.

Young Scot Sports Award Winner 2022🤩 Thank you @YoungScot for a great evening! Such an inspiration to hear the stories of young people across the country 🌟 What an honour to win the sports category along side two other amazing athletes – Neil and Andrew Simpson⛷🥌 pic.twitter.com/UNozfVTdmQ — Hailey Duff🐝 (@Haileeeey97) April 28, 2022

Litter hub founder

James set up the Friockheim community litter hub.

And he expanded his volunteer role from clearing neighbours’ paths of snow in the winter into tackling the entire village with a mechanical salt spreader.

On the harshest days it means a 3am start for a task that can take until lunchtime.

“I like to do what I can to help,” said the modest teenager.

James’ proud mum, Ann, said: “We are delighted for James to win this award.

“He works tirelessly in his own time for our community and helping others.

“Hopefully this will inspire a new generation of volunteers to come forward.

“This wouldn’t have been possible unless ENABLE Scotland, Angus Carers Centre and Carnoustie High School hadn’t nurtured James into becoming the young caring man he is today.”

And ENABLE Scotland director Jan Savage hailed the teenager’s work.

“One of the greatest privileges of ENABLE Scotland’s grassroots member-led movement for change is working with people like James and others in our ACE groups.”

The organisation has more than 20 Active Community of Empowered People (ACE) groups across the country.

“It has been amazing to be alongside James on his journey to becoming an internationally- recognised human rights defender,” said Jan. “He is inspirational”.