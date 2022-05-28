Sustainable Kirriemuir thinking big with return of Dream Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Sustainable Kirriemuir thinking big with return of Dream Festival

By Graham Brown
May 28 2022, 7.30am Updated: May 28 2022, 11.51am
A colour run was a popular event at the first Dream Festival in 2019.
A colour run was a popular event at the first Dream Festival in 2019.

Kirriemuir Dream Festival is returning bigger and better for 2022.

The event was first staged in 2019 and was a runaway success.

But the pandemic halted plans to build on its early momentum.

So Sustainable Kirriemuir has put together a packed programme for Saturday June 11 at Kirrie Hill.

It will take place from 11am to 3pm.

Sustainable Kirriemuir
Sustainable Kirriemuir founder Kate Munro with staff Lauren Urquhart, Fiona Cameron and Emily Hutchinson. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

And the beauty spot will be closed to traffic to give families plenty room to roam and play at the free event.

“This is the return of Dream Festival,” said Lauren Urquhart of Sustainable Kirriemuir.

“We held our first in 2019 but have had a bit of a hiatus with Covid.

“So we are planning this one to be bigger and better.

“It is all about youth and imagination – a free festival bursting with activities around creativity, nature, sports, music and food.”

Huge range of activities

All ages will be able to learn circus skills and enjoy eco crafts and puppet-making.

There is also an interactive art session with the Kirrie Signs of Change project, a pioneering art project which continues to brighten up the town.

And a highlight will be the second Kirrie colour run.

It is a powdered paint run and was a huge hit with youngsters at the last Dream Festival.

Sustainable Kirriemuir
One of the young participants in the last Kirrie colour run.

Other organisations taking part include Angus Cycle Hub with their crazy cycles and Dr Bike free bike service, Kirrie Parish Church, Strathmore Rugby Club and Kanzen Karate.

The Camera Obscura and café on Kirrie Hill will be open.

And DD8 Music will keep visitors entertained with acoustic performances during the afternoon.

“We are encouraging people to bring a picnic to be part of our Big Lunch,” added Lauren.

“The road on The Hill to the car park will be closed from 10am to 4pm to ensure a safe playing space and room to fully enjoy scooters and bikes.

“West Hill Road will remain open and there is free parking at Northmuir primary and Kirrie Dental Practice which are just a five-minute walk away.

“But we’re encouraging people to come on foot or by bike.”

Here is the full programme for the Dream Festival.

Funding windfall

Sustainable Kirrie has launched an ambitious programme after landing six-figure support earlier this year.

It secured £10,000 of Together for Our Planet cash.

And the group then learned it is to receive £150k of National Lottery Community Led funding over the next two years.

Lauren says the group plans to use it to “supercharge” local climate action.

It already runs a successful community growing project and works closely with Kirrie Food Hub.

And future plans include projects around active travel as well as community growing and cooking.

A tree co-operative will also be established to grow and sell trees to help with carbon capture.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]