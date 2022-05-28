Sustainable Kirriemuir thinking big with return of Dream Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirriemuir Dream Festival is returning bigger and better for 2022.

The event was first staged in 2019 and was a runaway success.

But the pandemic halted plans to build on its early momentum.

So Sustainable Kirriemuir has put together a packed programme for Saturday June 11 at Kirrie Hill.

It will take place from 11am to 3pm.

And the beauty spot will be closed to traffic to give families plenty room to roam and play at the free event.

“This is the return of Dream Festival,” said Lauren Urquhart of Sustainable Kirriemuir.

“We held our first in 2019 but have had a bit of a hiatus with Covid.

“So we are planning this one to be bigger and better.

“It is all about youth and imagination – a free festival bursting with activities around creativity, nature, sports, music and food.”

Huge range of activities

All ages will be able to learn circus skills and enjoy eco crafts and puppet-making.

There is also an interactive art session with the Kirrie Signs of Change project, a pioneering art project which continues to brighten up the town.

And a highlight will be the second Kirrie colour run.

It is a powdered paint run and was a huge hit with youngsters at the last Dream Festival.

Other organisations taking part include Angus Cycle Hub with their crazy cycles and Dr Bike free bike service, Kirrie Parish Church, Strathmore Rugby Club and Kanzen Karate.

The Camera Obscura and café on Kirrie Hill will be open.

And DD8 Music will keep visitors entertained with acoustic performances during the afternoon.

“We are encouraging people to bring a picnic to be part of our Big Lunch,” added Lauren.

“The road on The Hill to the car park will be closed from 10am to 4pm to ensure a safe playing space and room to fully enjoy scooters and bikes.

“West Hill Road will remain open and there is free parking at Northmuir primary and Kirrie Dental Practice which are just a five-minute walk away.

“But we’re encouraging people to come on foot or by bike.”

Here is the full programme for the Dream Festival.

Funding windfall

Sustainable Kirrie has launched an ambitious programme after landing six-figure support earlier this year.

It secured £10,000 of Together for Our Planet cash.

And the group then learned it is to receive £150k of National Lottery Community Led funding over the next two years.

Lauren says the group plans to use it to “supercharge” local climate action.

It already runs a successful community growing project and works closely with Kirrie Food Hub.

And future plans include projects around active travel as well as community growing and cooking.

A tree co-operative will also be established to grow and sell trees to help with carbon capture.