Two firebug attacks near Carnoustie primary school leave one in hospital

A member of the public was hospitalised after two deliberate blazes were set behind a Carnoustie school, fire crews say.

Locals have hit out at the wilful fire raising after a spokesman from Carnoustie fire station confirmed they had attended two deliberate fires in the early hours.

It’s understood the fires were set in the forest area behind Burnside Primary School in the Angus town.

Carnoustie Fire Station took to social media to call on parents in the area to speak to young people about the impact of setting fires.

Member of the public taken to hospital

The statement said: “In the early hours this morning we had to attend 2 separate fires which had been deliberately set in the forest area of Burnside Primary School.

“Tyres and books from the outside classroom had been set alight.

“A member of the public had an accident while locating the fire which resulted in a trip to Ninewells in an ambulance.”

It added that one fire appliance, a car and two ambulances had to attend the incident.

“Deliberate fires cause a massive strain on already stretched resources,” the post added.

Local reaction

One local resident told the The Courier: “A lot of work went into making an outside classroom, an excellent learning space for children and it gets destroyed by vandals. It’s awful.

“It’s also dreadful to hear the someone got injured trying to help after the fire was located. I hope they are OK.

“And a really important thing is that our firefighters could be called to a blaze that endangered life but we’re caught up at this.

Police inquiries ongoing

“I hope whoever did this thinks about the consequences of their actions.”

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 3am on Saturday officers were called to a report of fire in the Thomas Street area of Carnoustie.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”