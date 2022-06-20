Fire crews tackle garage blaze near A90 between Dundee and Forfar By Matteo Bell June 20 2022, 3.29pm Updated: June 20 2022, 6.24pm 0 The fire was spotted just off the A90. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Death of man, 55, in Perth flat blaze highlights communication breakdown between fire service and council Emergency response after car bursts into flames on Fife road Paramedics treat four people after family escapes Leven house fire Anger at Kirkcaldy park fire amid fears over deliberate act