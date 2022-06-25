Earl of Forfar due back in town for third visit next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Earl of Forfar is heading back to town for a third visit since 2019.

Prince Edward received the ancient title as a 55th birthday gift from The Queen.

And he will see two local projects on June 30.

His first stop will be Strathmore Community Rugby Trust, of which he is Royal patron.

The Earl will then make the short walk to Strathmore Cricket Club to view progress on a community skiff being built there.

The Forfar title is used by the Earl and Countess and Wessex on duties north of the border.

They tucked into the famous Forfar Bridie on their first official visit in June 2019.

And in June 2021 the Royal guests helped mark the 150th anniversary of Forfar Golf Club as part of a busy day in town.

But the second visit in the midst of the pandemic did not escape the effects of Covid.

They were due to tour the factory of textile firm Don & Low to see its production of millions of items of PPE.

But it was called off at the last minute after staff there tested positive for the virus.

The outbreak was linked to apprentices who had been at the Wembley Euro Championship clash between England and Scotland.

Community Rugby Trust

The Earl described the award-winning Strathmore Community Rugby Trust as a “brilliant” charity when he agreed to become its Royal patron in 2020.

It has just celebrated its fifth birthday.

The Trust’s pioneering work includes developing sessions for autistic children and unified rugby for adults and youngsters with disabilities.

Trust chairman Stuart Gray said: “We’re greatly looking forward to having His Royal Highness visit the Trust again, for the first time in his role as our Royal Patron, as we mark five years promoting and aiding health and wellbeing for all ages through our rugby-based projects.

“The Earl’s enthusiastic support is hugely appreciated and we’re looking forward to telling him about the new projects since his first visit and have him hear from young people he met in 2019 how the Trust has helped them develop into coaches, community project assistants and as individuals.”

Skiff project

Strathmore Cricket Club has given space in a shed for the construction of the community skiff.

It is a joint project involving Forfar Rotarians, the town Sailing Club and Men’s Shed.

The hull of the traditional rowing boat has recently been completed in a milestone for the scheme.

And a second kit has been bought so the boats can be raced on Forfar Loch once they are both complete.

Busy schedule

The Angus stop is part of a busy programme for the Earl and Countess which includes dates in the north east of Scotland.

They will visit Gordonstoun School, the alma mater of the late Duke of Edinburgh and where his sons, Charles, Andrew and Edwards were also schooled.

And the Royal couple will also see the the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award anniversary garden at Fochabers in Moray.