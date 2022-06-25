Earl of Forfar due back in town for third visit next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Earl of Forfar due back in town for third visit next week

By Graham Brown
June 25 2022, 6.00am
It will be the Earl of Forfar's third visit to the town since he received the ancient title in 2019. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
It will be the Earl of Forfar's third visit to the town since he received the ancient title in 2019. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

The Earl of Forfar is heading back to town for a third visit since 2019.

Prince Edward received the ancient title as a 55th birthday gift from The Queen.

And he will see two local projects on June 30.

His first stop will be Strathmore Community Rugby Trust, of which he is Royal patron.

Earl and Countess of Forfar
The Earl and Countess of Forfar in the town centre on their last visit. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

The Earl will then make the short walk to Strathmore Cricket Club to view progress on a community skiff being built there.

The Forfar title is used by the Earl and Countess and Wessex on duties north of the border.

They tucked into the famous Forfar Bridie on their first official visit in June 2019.

And in June 2021 the Royal guests helped mark the 150th anniversary of Forfar Golf Club as part of a busy day in town.

But the second visit in the midst of the pandemic did not escape the effects of Covid.

They were due to tour the factory of textile firm Don & Low to see its production of millions of items of PPE.

But it was called off at the last minute after staff there tested positive for the virus.

The outbreak was linked to apprentices who had been at the Wembley Euro Championship clash between England and Scotland.

Community Rugby Trust

The Earl described the award-winning Strathmore Community Rugby Trust as a “brilliant” charity when he agreed to become its Royal patron in 2020.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
The Earl of Forfar speaking to Strathmore rugby youngsters in 2019.

It has just celebrated its fifth birthday.

The Trust’s pioneering work includes developing sessions for autistic children and unified rugby for adults and youngsters with disabilities.

Trust chairman Stuart Gray said: “We’re greatly looking forward to having His Royal Highness visit the Trust again, for the first time in his role as our Royal Patron, as we mark five years promoting and aiding health and wellbeing for all ages through our rugby-based projects.

“The Earl’s enthusiastic support is hugely appreciated and we’re looking forward to telling him about the new projects since his first visit and have him hear from young people he met in 2019 how the Trust has helped them develop into coaches, community project assistants and as individuals.”

Skiff project

Strathmore Cricket Club has given space in a shed for the construction of the community skiff.

It is a joint project involving Forfar Rotarians, the town Sailing Club and Men’s Shed.

Forfar skiff
The hull of the Forfar community skiff has been completed. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

The hull of the traditional rowing boat has recently been completed in a milestone for the scheme.

And a second kit has been bought so the boats can be raced on Forfar Loch once they are both complete.

Busy schedule

The Angus stop is part of a busy programme for the Earl and Countess which includes dates in the north east of Scotland.

They will visit Gordonstoun School, the alma mater of the late Duke of Edinburgh and where his sons, Charles, Andrew and Edwards were also schooled.

And the Royal couple will also see the the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award anniversary garden at Fochabers in Moray.

