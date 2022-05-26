Calcutta Cup coming to Forfar for Strathmore Community Rugby Trust’s 5th birthday bash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calcutta Cup coming to Forfar for Strathmore Community Rugby Trust’s 5th birthday bash

By Graham Brown
May 26 2022, 9.29am
Young Strathie Shark Liam Reid got hisn hands on the Calcutta Cup when it visited Forfar in 2018. Pic: Strathmore Community Rugby Trust.
The award-winning Strathmore Community Rugby Trust will raise the Calcutta Cup in celebration of five years of success next month.

The award-winning Forfar group is staging a family fun day to mark the milestone.

And there’s a chance for visitors to get a selfie with the Calcutta Cup.

Chairman Stuart Gray founded the trust in 2017.

His hope was to increase public participation in sport, particularly rugby union and league, in the Forfar, Kirriemuir and Brechin areas.

walking rugby
Walking rugby is among the activities the trust offers. Supplied by Strathmore Community Rugby Trust.

Its aim was to benefit community health and wellbeing and develop young people through the positive ethos and values of the game.

And it has developed to run eight projects for people of all ages and abilities.

Stuart said the trust’s success had far exceeded expectations.

Pioneering work

Its initiatives include rugby for primary children with autism, walking rugby for adults and unified rugby for adults and youths with disabilities.

And there is a thriving rugby academy for senior school pupils to learn life as well as rugby skills.

In 2020, the Earl of Forfar became its Royal patron.

He visited the trust the previous year after receiving the ancient heraldic title following a gap of 300 years.

Earl of Forfar
The Earl of Forfar visiting Strathmore Community Rugby Trust. Forfar in 2019.

In 2020, the Scottish Charity Awards recognised the trust’s autism project.

Packed day of family fun

Now the trust is putting on the family fun day in partnership with Strathmore Rugby Club on June 18.

The event runs at Inchmacoble Park from 10am to 3pm.

And it will feature the opportunity to get a selfie with the Calcutta Cup.

The historic trophy is the prize the annual Scotland – England clash.

There is also a walking rugby tournament for teams of up to 10 players.

Friendly rugby activities, a mini assault course, face painting, a tombola and stalls with food and local products will be part of the day.

Full details can be found on the trust website and social media pages.

Community emphasis

Chairman Stuart Gray said: “When I founded the trust five years ago, I wanted to increase the opportunities for everyone to play and be involved in rugby and to do something that would benefit Strathmore and Brechin Rugby Clubs – two real community clubs which embrace the inclusive values of rugby.

“The support from the members of both clubs, the wider community and further afield has been outstanding.

walking rugby
There will be a walking rugby tournament at the family fun day. Pic: Strathmore Community Rugby Trust

“And it has allowed the trust to develop far quicker and more sustainably than I could have imagined.

“The projects are making a real difference in the lives of those involved – from the children with autism and their families to the young people who volunteer to support the projects.

“It’s amazing to witness what has come from the founding idea.

“The fun day is a chance for everyone involved with the trust and both clubs to come together and celebrate the difference they’ve made as well as raise funds to continue our work.”

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust works in partnership with Strathmore RFC, Brechin RFC, Scottish Rugby and Scotland Rugby League.

