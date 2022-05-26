Calcutta Cup coming to Forfar for Strathmore Community Rugby Trust’s 5th birthday bash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The award-winning Strathmore Community Rugby Trust will raise the Calcutta Cup in celebration of five years of success next month.

The award-winning Forfar group is staging a family fun day to mark the milestone.

And there’s a chance for visitors to get a selfie with the Calcutta Cup.

Chairman Stuart Gray founded the trust in 2017.

His hope was to increase public participation in sport, particularly rugby union and league, in the Forfar, Kirriemuir and Brechin areas.

Its aim was to benefit community health and wellbeing and develop young people through the positive ethos and values of the game.

And it has developed to run eight projects for people of all ages and abilities.

Stuart said the trust’s success had far exceeded expectations.

Pioneering work

Its initiatives include rugby for primary children with autism, walking rugby for adults and unified rugby for adults and youths with disabilities.

And there is a thriving rugby academy for senior school pupils to learn life as well as rugby skills.

In 2020, the Earl of Forfar became its Royal patron.

He visited the trust the previous year after receiving the ancient heraldic title following a gap of 300 years.

In 2020, the Scottish Charity Awards recognised the trust’s autism project.

Packed day of family fun

Now the trust is putting on the family fun day in partnership with Strathmore Rugby Club on June 18.

The event runs at Inchmacoble Park from 10am to 3pm.

And it will feature the opportunity to get a selfie with the Calcutta Cup.

The historic trophy is the prize the annual Scotland – England clash.

There is also a walking rugby tournament for teams of up to 10 players.

Friendly rugby activities, a mini assault course, face painting, a tombola and stalls with food and local products will be part of the day.

Full details can be found on the trust website and social media pages.

Community emphasis

Chairman Stuart Gray said: “When I founded the trust five years ago, I wanted to increase the opportunities for everyone to play and be involved in rugby and to do something that would benefit Strathmore and Brechin Rugby Clubs – two real community clubs which embrace the inclusive values of rugby.

“The support from the members of both clubs, the wider community and further afield has been outstanding.

“And it has allowed the trust to develop far quicker and more sustainably than I could have imagined.

“The projects are making a real difference in the lives of those involved – from the children with autism and their families to the young people who volunteer to support the projects.

“It’s amazing to witness what has come from the founding idea.

“The fun day is a chance for everyone involved with the trust and both clubs to come together and celebrate the difference they’ve made as well as raise funds to continue our work.”

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust works in partnership with Strathmore RFC, Brechin RFC, Scottish Rugby and Scotland Rugby League.