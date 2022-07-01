Appeal for drone help in search for missing Angus dog with dementia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Appeal for drone help in search for missing Angus dog with dementia

By James Simpson
July 1 2022, 10.20am Updated: July 1 2022, 12.52pm
Plum went missing near Kirriemuir on Sunday.
Plum went missing near Kirriemuir on Sunday.

An Angus family are appealing for the use of a thermal imaging drone as their search for a missing deaf dog with dementia continues.

Plum ran off during a walk in the Kirkton of Kingoldrum area, near Kirriemuir, on Sunday evening.

The 14-year-old has not been seen since and locals have been forming search parties in the surrounding woods.

Plum’s family are now looking for further assistance in the search for the cocker spaniel.

Owner Dennis Castles, 74, says Plum ran off at around 7pm near Cairnleith Farm.

He said: “We were just heading back towards the woodshed at Cairnleith Farm with our two other dogs.

“Plum was just behind me and she about-turned and headed back towards the woodland.

“I put the other dogs away and went after her.

“She is deaf and suffers from dementia, and I’m assuming she thought she hadn’t been for a walk yet.

“This has happened before and usually she heads back but this time she disappeared.

Plum is 14 years old.

“I flagged down a farmer – he’d spotted Plum on the footbridge which is only 400 yards away from Cairnleith Farm.

“When I spoke with him, he said he’d tried to pick her up and she was walking back towards the direction of the farm.

“I’ve been covering huge areas around the location of the last sighting alongside other family and friends but there has been no further sighting.”

An appeal has also been shared among locals on the Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus Facebook page – which has contact details for anyone who spots her.

Appeal for use of thermal imaging drone

Dennis’s granddaughter, Aimee Kilcoyne, hopes a thermal drone camera could help.

She said: “We have already been using a drone to try and help find Plum.

“But given she is quite a small dog it has been hard using the drone, and we have to see if she is in any of the surrounding fields.

“We are now appealing to anyone with a thermal imaging drone to help try and spot her.

“My whole family is so grateful for all the help we’ve received so far and we just want to find her.”

