Appeal for drone help in search for missing Angus dog with dementia

An Angus family are appealing for the use of a thermal imaging drone as their search for a missing deaf dog with dementia continues.

Plum ran off during a walk in the Kirkton of Kingoldrum area, near Kirriemuir, on Sunday evening.

The 14-year-old has not been seen since and locals have been forming search parties in the surrounding woods.

Plum’s family are now looking for further assistance in the search for the cocker spaniel.

Owner Dennis Castles, 74, says Plum ran off at around 7pm near Cairnleith Farm.

He said: “We were just heading back towards the woodshed at Cairnleith Farm with our two other dogs.

“Plum was just behind me and she about-turned and headed back towards the woodland.

“I put the other dogs away and went after her.

“She is deaf and suffers from dementia, and I’m assuming she thought she hadn’t been for a walk yet.

“This has happened before and usually she heads back but this time she disappeared.

“I flagged down a farmer – he’d spotted Plum on the footbridge which is only 400 yards away from Cairnleith Farm.

“When I spoke with him, he said he’d tried to pick her up and she was walking back towards the direction of the farm.

“I’ve been covering huge areas around the location of the last sighting alongside other family and friends but there has been no further sighting.”

An appeal has also been shared among locals on the Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus Facebook page – which has contact details for anyone who spots her.

Appeal for use of thermal imaging drone

Dennis’s granddaughter, Aimee Kilcoyne, hopes a thermal drone camera could help.

She said: “We have already been using a drone to try and help find Plum.

“But given she is quite a small dog it has been hard using the drone, and we have to see if she is in any of the surrounding fields.

“We are now appealing to anyone with a thermal imaging drone to help try and spot her.

“My whole family is so grateful for all the help we’ve received so far and we just want to find her.”