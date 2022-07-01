Kelty Hearts snap former Scotland youth after ex-Dunfermline defender pens one-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kelty Hearts snap former Scotland youth after ex-Dunfermline defender pens one-year deal

By Craig Cairns
July 1 2022, 10.24am Updated: July 1 2022, 2.03pm
Lewis Martin during his time at Dunfermline.
Lewis Martin during his time at Dunfermline.

Kelty Hearts have strengthened their backline with the addition of former Pars defender Lewis Martin.

The 26-year-old spent 10 years at East End Park, coming through the youth system and earning caps for the Scotland under-19s along the way.

Martin made 166 appearances for Dunfermline before leaving the club earlier this summer following their relegation to League One.

He endured a torrid time off the field in the latter stages of his lengthy spell at the Pars, missing almost two years of his career due to a mystery illness.

The versatile defender has now signed up at Kelty on a one-year deal following a successful trial period.

Martin had already been training with the club before starting last week’s friendly versus Partick Thistle at right-back

He then switched to centre half for the second period, replacing Tam O’Ware alongside Jordan Forster.

Martin performed well in both positions, making a crucial intervention in the first half to cut out a dangerous ball.

He was then part of the 5-4 victory versus Glenrothes on Tuesday.

Kelty Hearts boss John Potter, who also joined the club this summer, knows the defender from the early stages of his career when they were both at East End Park.

Martin told Kelty Hearts TV that Potter is the manager he has enjoyed working with the most in his career so far.

“He was my first coach when I came in full-time at Dunfermline,” said Martin.

“I really enjoyed working under him, so I can’t wait to get started again.”

Playmaker Jamie Barjonas earlier in the summer signed up at Kelty for another year and 19-year-old midfielder Brodie Strang has been brought in from Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts.

The club continues its preparations for the new season on Saturday with a friendly versus Raith Rovers at New Central Park, kick-off is at 3pm.

Jamie Barjonas on why he decided to sign on at Kelty Hearts for another season

