Kelty Hearts snap former Scotland youth after ex-Dunfermline defender pens one-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts have strengthened their backline with the addition of former Pars defender Lewis Martin.

The 26-year-old spent 10 years at East End Park, coming through the youth system and earning caps for the Scotland under-19s along the way.

Martin made 166 appearances for Dunfermline before leaving the club earlier this summer following their relegation to League One.

He endured a torrid time off the field in the latter stages of his lengthy spell at the Pars, missing almost two years of his career due to a mystery illness.

The versatile defender has now signed up at Kelty on a one-year deal following a successful trial period.

Tweets by KeltyHeartsFC

Martin had already been training with the club before starting last week’s friendly versus Partick Thistle at right-back

He then switched to centre half for the second period, replacing Tam O’Ware alongside Jordan Forster.

Martin performed well in both positions, making a crucial intervention in the first half to cut out a dangerous ball.

He was then part of the 5-4 victory versus Glenrothes on Tuesday.

Kelty Hearts boss John Potter, who also joined the club this summer, knows the defender from the early stages of his career when they were both at East End Park.

Martin told Kelty Hearts TV that Potter is the manager he has enjoyed working with the most in his career so far.

“He was my first coach when I came in full-time at Dunfermline,” said Martin.

“I really enjoyed working under him, so I can’t wait to get started again.”

Playmaker Jamie Barjonas earlier in the summer signed up at Kelty for another year and 19-year-old midfielder Brodie Strang has been brought in from Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts.

The club continues its preparations for the new season on Saturday with a friendly versus Raith Rovers at New Central Park, kick-off is at 3pm.