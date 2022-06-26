Jamie Barjonas on why he decided to sign on at Kelty Hearts for another season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie Barjonas on why he decided to sign on at Kelty Hearts for another season

By Craig Cairns
June 26 2022, 10.25pm Updated: June 26 2022, 10.32pm
Kelty Hearts midfielder Jamie Barjonas
Kelty Hearts midfielder Jamie Barjonas

Jamie Barjonas said he “owed it” to Kelty Hearts to stay on for their first-ever campaign in League One.

The former Rangers player signed up with Kelty in the summer of 2021 after leaving Ibrox.

There he had spells on loan at Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle, Ayr United and Bury before he moved to New Central Park on a one-year deal under Kevin Thomson.

The now-former Kelty boss did say he intended to persuade the playmaker to agree to another deal and Barjonas expressed his desire to stay.

That was before Thomson’s departure this summer. Despite that “Barjo” decided to extend his stay – though he remains up front about his desire to return to full-time football one day.

Ex-Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson.

“It was always in my mind that Kelty was a really good option,” he said.

“I’ve never hidden the fact I want to go back to full-time, but I think I owed it to Kelty to stay another season.

“Last season was brilliant for us and I’m really looking forward to the season starting.

“We’ve got a good group of boys, hopefully get another few signings in the door and we’ll see what happens.”

Decent showing versus good opposition

Thomson’s replacement John Potter took charge of his Kelty side for the first time in a friendly on Friday night – a 1-0 home defeat to Partick Thistle.

Barjonas said his new boss is “down to earth” and is confident he will flourish under him over the coming season. He also praised the fitness levels of his teammates.

They gave a good account of themselves in the first half versus Championship opposition, creating a number of chances.

Barjonas was typical in his play at points, receiving the ball in space in the opposition half before turning and driving at the Thistle defence.

They were reliant on trialists and young players from the bench, making it difficult to get a grip of the second half once Thistle started to dominate.

“Listen, Partick Thistle are a good side,” continued Barjonas, “they’ll be going for the Championship this season.

“They’ve got some really good signings in the door.

“Footballing-wise we need to be better – keeping the ball. But the fitness levels when we got the press right was good.

“It can only get better – the sharpness and the football stuff, that will come.”

‘Buzzing’ to get the season going

Kelty also still have players to return. The likes of Michael Tidser and Joe Cardle did not feature, while Thomas Reilly only made the bench.

Potter’s side take on Glenrothes away on Tuesday night before hosting Raith Rovers at New Central Park on Saturday.

“I’m buzzing just to get the season going,” said Barjonas.

“We’ve got the Premier Sports Cup games, there’s some top opposition in that, some [far away] opposition in that, in Inverness and Cove Rangers.

“I’m looking forward to the games, it’ll be good.”

John Potter keen to add former Dunfermline defender to Kelty Hearts squad after impressive display

