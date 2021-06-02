Si Ferry has revealed he rejected a ‘very good offer’ to become Kevin Thomson’s assistant manager at Kelty Hearts.

The Peterhead player/coach held talks with the ex-Rangers and Scotland star but opted to remain loyal to the Blue Toon, with whom he recently signed a new contract.

Ferry, presenter of the hugely popular Open Goal podcast, was a Dens Park teammate of Thomson’s and, despite snubbing the approach, expressed his ‘respect’ for the 36-year-old.

He told Peterhead’s official website: “I have just signed on again at Peterhead and I wanted to be loyal to the manager and the club.

“I was a team-mate of Kevin’s at Dundee and have a lot of respect for him both as a person and a coach.

“It was a very good offer to join Kelty, so it was a tough decision but I am enjoying my role at Peterhead, where I already do a lot of the coaching.”

“My manager Jim McInally always said he would never stand in the way if an opportunity to become an assistant came up and he gave me permission to speak to Kelty.”

Ferry added: “I know Kevin will go on to be a very good manager however I think the manager at Peterhead has built the best squad in my time at the club and that is something I wanted to continue being involved with.”

Kelty snap up Jamie Barjonas

Meanwhile, Kelty have completed the signing of ex-Rangers kid Jamie Barjonas — less than 24 hours after the marquee capture of former Dunfermline hero Joe Cardle.

Barjonas, 22, has joined the League 2 outfit on a one-year contract after being released by the Ibrox giants and has previously enjoyed loan stints with Bury, Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle.

Cardle, meanwhile, penned a two-year contract on Tuesday evening a represents a major coup for the Fifers.

He notched seven goals in 26 appearances as Partick Thistle romped to the League 1 title last season and, allied with stints at Ross County, Raith Rovers and Airdrie, played more than 200 times for the Pars.