Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses summer transfer plans as he talks ins and outs at Dens Park

By George Cran
June 26 2022, 10.27pm
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has ruled out making sweeping changes to the Dark Blues squad this summer.

The new Dens Park gaffer has had a week to assess the talent at his disposal and has identified where he would like to strengthen.

However, it will be evolution rather than revolution at Dundee in the next few weeks with the ex-Blackburn boss particularly impressed with the youngsters in the squad.

And Bowyer revealed negotiations have already begun with a couple of potential signings.

“The first week of pre-season has given me an insight into what I feel we have to add to the squad,” Bowyer said.

“We are down the road in terms of conversations and early negotiations with one or two to come and add to the squad.

“But it has to be the right person, first and foremost.

“What we have here is a real good core group, they are tight-knit and I think the new training facility has brought them even closer.

“Whoever we bring in has to fit into the culture we are trying to build.”

‘Impressed’

He added: “I don’t think big changes are needed here.

“There are areas I feel we could do with strengthening and improving on.

“But I have been impressed already with the work which has gone on at the academy, there are some real good young players coming through here.

Josh Mulligan enjoys his first league goal for Dundee in a win over Hibs last season.

“Some have made an impact already, they have grasped the opportunity they’ve been given.

“Josh Mulligan, Max Anderson are the two who spring most to mind, but you have Fin Robertson and Lyall Cameron as well.

“So the club is going the right way when it comes to incorporating the young players into the things.”

‘Nobody has knocked on my door’

Moving into a new training complex at Gardyne Campus has given the playing squad a lift after the disappointment of relegation last term.

Despite the real low points in the second half of their Premiership demise, Bowyer insists there is no sign of any lingering unhappiness.

And nobody has asked to leave the club.

“I don’t sense any hangover at all,” the Dundee boss added.

“I think moving to the new training facility has helped with that a bit.

“But on top of that, I sense that everyone wants to be here and wants to drive the club forward.

“At the very first meeting I laid down what I expect from them and what they can expect from me.

“They know we will work very, very hard and everyone has thrown themselves into that.

“Nobody has knocked on my door and said they want to go.

“That’s a really positive thing, especially in a team which has just dropped down a division.”

